LeBron James, Lakers lead jersey and merchandise sales through late January

LeBron James and the Lakers secured the NBA’s top spot for jersey and merchandise sales, the league announced on Friday.
Results are based on NBAStore.com sales for the first half of the 2021-22 regular season, from Oct. 19 through Jan. 12.
James, who is in his 19th season in the NBA and averaging 28.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, also leads all players in the NBA All-Star voting with the most fan votes received to date.
Here’s a look at the lists for the top-15 most popular NBA jerseys and top-10 teams in terms of merchandise.
Jerseys
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|LeBron James
|Lakers
|2
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Bucks
|4
|Kevin Durant
|Nets
|5
|Luka Doncic
|Mavericks
|6
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|7
|Ja Morant
|Grizzlies
|8
|Trae Young
|Hawks
|9
|Klay Thompson
|Warriors
|10
|Damian Lillard
|Trail Blazers
|11
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|12
|Anthony Davis
|Lakers
|13
|Devin Booker
|Suns
|14
|RJ Barrett
|Knicks
|15
|LaMelo Ball
|Hornets
Merchandise
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Lakers
|2
|Warriors
|3
|Bucks
|4
|Nets
|5
|Celtics
|6
|Knicks
|7
|Bulls
|8
|76ers
|9
|Raptors
|10
|Mavericks
