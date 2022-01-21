LeBron James, Lakers lead jersey and merchandise sales through late January

LeBron James and the Lakers secured the NBA’s top spot for jersey and merchandise sales, the league announced on Friday.

Results are based on NBAStore.com sales for the first half of the 2021-22 regular season, from Oct. 19 through Jan. 12.

MORE: Why Charles Barkley is right in blasting Lakers for scapegoating Russell Westbrook, Frank Vogel

James, who is in his 19th season in the NBA and averaging 28.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, also leads all players in the NBA All-Star voting with the most fan votes received to date.

Here’s a look at the lists for the top-15 most popular NBA jerseys and top-10 teams in terms of merchandise.

MORE: NBA All-Star voting 2022: Takeaways from third fan vote returns to decide captains, starting lineups

Jerseys

Rank Player Team 1 LeBron James Lakers 2 Stephen Curry Warriors 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks 4 Kevin Durant Nets 5 Luka Doncic Mavericks 6 Jayson Tatum Celtics 7 Ja Morant Grizzlies 8 Trae Young Hawks 9 Klay Thompson Warriors 10 Damian Lillard Trail Blazers 11 Joel Embiid 76ers 12 Anthony Davis Lakers 13 Devin Booker Suns 14 RJ Barrett Knicks 15 LaMelo Ball Hornets

MORE: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma furious at no-call on deflected pass from Nets assistant

Merchandise

Rank Team 1 Lakers 2 Warriors 3 Bucks 4 Nets 5 Celtics 6 Knicks 7 Bulls 8 76ers 9 Raptors 10 Mavericks

MORE: Daryl Morey: 76ers executive not confident of Ben Simmons trade before deadline