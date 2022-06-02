LeBron James is officially a billionaire

The King has officially reached billionaire status.

LeBron James, 37, has a net worth of $1 billion, according to Forbes — making him the first active NBA player to make the billionaires list. James has reportedly earned more than $1.2 billion in pretax earnings.

The Lakers star — whose business ventures and investments include Lobos tequila, Uninterrupted and Spring Hill Entertainment — earned $121.2 million last year alone, when he was named by Forbes as the second-highest-earning athlete in the world.

Endorsements and other lucrative brand deals off the court with Nike, AT&T, PepsiCo and Walmart, all contributed to James’ 2021 earnings. James’ latest film, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which he starred in and produced, earned $163 million globally last summer. His other investments include the Blaze Pizza chain, smart gym-maker Tonal and ride-share giant Lyft.

James has earned upwards of $900 million in income from endorsements and other business ventures, according to Forbes. The four-time NBA champion has raked in $385 million in salary from the Cavaliers, Heat and his current Lakers team as the NBA’s highest-paid active player.

LeBron James at the Liverpool-Real Madrid game on May 28, 2022. DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“It’s my biggest milestone,” James said about becoming a billionaire in a 2014 cover story with GQ. “Obviously. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited.”

Michael Jordan is the only other NBA player to crack the $1 billion threshold, but didn’t do so until 2014, more than a decade after he retired.

After James and the Heat won their second straight NBA championship in 2013 against the Spurs, James said in a post-game speech that he “is from Akron, Ohio. From the inner city. I am not even supposed to be here.”

James’ mother, Gloria James, was 16 years old when she had LeBron, and he has said in the past that he has never met his father.

LeBron James driving for a layup on March 27, 2022. Getty Images

We had pressures as far as where the hell we gonna sleep at,” James said in a 2009 interview on “60 Minutes.”

“You know, from night, day to day, night to night. How we gonna eat from day to day, night to night?”

James has been focused on his business ventures recently after the Lakers failed to make the postseason. It marked the fourth time in 19 seasons that James has not made the playoffs.