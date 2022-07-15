LeBron James describes hatred of Boston: ‘Racist as f–k’

LeBron James isn’t mincing his feelings toward Boston fans.

On the latest episode of “The Shop,” James was asked rather bluntly: “Why do you hate Boston?”

“Cause they racist as f–k,” James responded. “They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, f–k I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f–k they want to say.”

LeBron James described his hatred toward Boston fans. Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Celtics fans heckle LeBron James while he was with the Heat during Game 3 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals. Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

James went on to recall an incident during the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals. Following Miami’s Game 6 victory at TD Garden, a Celtics fan poured a drink on James while he walked back to the locker room.

“There was like a f–k LBJ t-shirt,” James continued, laughing. “I believe they sold it at the f–ing team shop.”

James’ rhetoric is the latest in a string of athletes’ comments critiquing Boston sports fans. In June, Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram to denounce the “shameful” “f–k you Draymond” chants sung by Celtics fans throughout the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson, too, expressed his displeasure with Celtics fans following Game 3:

“We’ve played in front of rude fans before,” Thompson said after the game. “Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job Boston.”

LeBron James called Boston fans “racist as f-k” Photo by Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Prior to the Nets’ first-round series against Boston in May, Kyrie Irving admitted to hearing racist remarks directed toward him during his Celtics’ tenure.

“I think painting every Celtics fan as a racist would be unfair,” Boston guard Jaylen Brown said, responding to Irving’s comments. “However, we’ve got a lot of work to do, no question. There’s a lack of resources there, lack of opportunity.”