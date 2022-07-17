LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan put on show in Drew League game

LeBron James is healthy, and the famed Drew League in Los Angeles got to see him at his best up close.

The Lakers superstar appeared in the league for the first time since 2011 and put on a show alongside Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.

After missing seven of the Lakers’ last eight regular season games due to a left ankle sprain, this was the first sight of James playing basketball in over three months. He scored 42 points and had 16 rebounds, four steals and three assists in an impressive display.

LeBron James warms up before playing in a Drew League game on Saturday. ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

LeBron James during a Drew League game Saturday. ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

LeBron James scored 42 points in his first Drew League appearance since 2011. ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

DeRozan added 30 points and 14 rebounds as the star-studded squad won, 104-102.

“It was just an epic, epic afternoon of basketball.” longtime Drew League commissioner Dino Smile told ESPN.

The performance drew a number of current and former NBA players such as Baron Davis, Draymond Green, Montrezl Harrell, and James’ Lakers teammates Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker.

LeBron James (r.) played with DeMar DeRozan (l.) in a Drew League game on Saturday. ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

“For him to be here and come to the middle of the ‘hood where regular people are every day that look up to him, he’s a superstar so for him to come here and grace these people with his presence, I think it’s super dope,” Ethan Alvano, who faced James, said. “I’m glad he did it and it’s great for the community.”