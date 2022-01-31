The Hamden Journal

LeBron James congratulates Joe Burrow on Super Bowl bid as NBA players react to Bengals’ win

LeBron James congratulates Joe Burrow on Super Bowl bid as NBA players react to Bengals’ win

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl!

Behind an impressive 18-point comeback, the Bengals overcame a 21-3 deficit to take down the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in overtime to punch their ticket to the big game.

Just like all NFL fans, NBA players were tuned into Championship Sunday, with LeBron James and a handful of others extending congratulations to star quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals for making their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

MORE: Bengals advance to their first Super Bowl in 33 years

Quickly becoming America’s team, take a look at some other NBA players who showed some love to Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.