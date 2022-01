LeBron James congratulates Joe Burrow on Super Bowl bid as NBA players react to Bengals’ win

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl!

Behind an impressive 18-point comeback, the Bengals overcame a 21-3 deficit to take down the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in overtime to punch their ticket to the big game.

Just like allΒ NFL fans, NBA players were tuned into Championship Sunday, with LeBron James and a handful of others extending congratulations to star quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals for making their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

MORE: Bengals advance to their first Super Bowl in 33 years

Quickly becoming America’s team, take aΒ look at some other NBA players who showed some love to Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday.

Burrow to the bowl! πŸ—£ SHOOOOTER β€” James Harden (@JHarden13) January 30, 2022

Brady jr & vinatieri jr history repeats itself πŸ‘€πŸ‘€πŸ‘€πŸ‘€πŸ‘€ β€” kuz (@kylekuzma) January 30, 2022

Walking into Monday like pic.twitter.com/743JOSyrkY β€” Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) January 30, 2022