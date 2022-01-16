LeBron James apologizes to Lakers fans: ‘I promise we’ll be better’

Things aren’t exactly going to plan in Laker land, with the team currently sitting at 21-22 in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

Fresh off a 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, — their third in a row, LeBron James, who did not address the media after the game, took to Twitter on Sunday apologizing to Laker fans, promising to “be better.”

The 37-year-old has been on a tear for the Lakers of late and for the season is averaging 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks on 51.9 percent shooting and 36.2 percent from the 3-point line. LeBron also leads the NBA with 19 30-point games, however, the Lakers are just 10-9 in those games.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson hit out at the team’s lack of effort following their loss to the Nuggets, imploring them to play with a “sense of urgency.”

After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 16, 2022

After the game, point guard Russell Westbrook was asked about Johnson’s comments, but didn’t have much to say, telling reporters that Johnson isn’t around the team often enough to know what’s happening behind the scenes.

“I do not have a reaction,” Westbrook said. “Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you can not respond to it.

“We just got to play hard. Sometimes the schemes and how you play doesn’t really matter. You got to just play hard sometimes. Teams are playing harder than us, simple as that.”

The Lakers season has been interrupted by injury and COVID-19 related absences, however, they are set to receive a big boost at the end of January, with big man Anthony Davis expected to return after being sidelined with an MCL sprain.

With the All-Star break on the horizon, the Lakers have plenty of work to do to make their way up the standings, after some disappointing performances against the league’s contending teams. They hold a 5-11 record against teams .500 or above, with their last win against a .500 team coming against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 15.