Leaves Mets game after hitting head

Mets right fielder Starling Marte left Sunday’s game against the Marlins with an apparent head injury after diving headfirst into Jean Segura’s knee on a stolen base attempt in the bottom of the first.

Marte, who had doubled, swiped third with Francisco Lindor at the plate but hit Segura’s knee and remained on the ground momentarily.





Mets right fielder Starling Marte hit his head on Marlins third baseman Jean Segura’s knee during a slide in the first inning on Sunday. SNY





Starling Marte initially stayed in the game but was removed after the first inning. SNY

He was tended to by the training staff and briefly stayed in the game, stranded at third when Lindor and Pete Alonso struck out, but was replaced by Luis Guillorme to start the second, with Jeff McNeil moving from second base to right field.

Marte, 34, is 10-for-33 to begin the season.