Leaked Yankees letter reveals minor transgressions we already knew

The infamous letter MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman regarding a sign-stealing investigation into the club has leaked, and the contents are far from damning.

The letter, obtained by SNY, reveals what The Post’s Ken Davidoff and Joel Sherman previously reported: that some Yankees players used their video replay room to try to identify sign sequences in an attempt to steal signs, and that the team improperly used a dugout phone to relay information about opponents’ signs.

The only detail previously unreported was the Yankees were fined $100,000.

The Yankees’ minor transgressions took place before Sept. 15, 2017, when Manfred established that future sign-stealing schemes, like that of the Astros’ World Series championship team from that year, would be met with harsher punishment.

The Yankees sign-stealing letter from Rob Manfred reveals what The Post previously reported about the team’s minor transgressions. Christopher Sadowski

The Yankees attempted to keep the letter sealed, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected their motion last week, upholding a March 21 ruling to have the letter made public.