Lawrence Taylor lived in hotel for months before arrest: police

Florida police are rebutting the spirit of what Lawrence Taylor’s attorney said after his arrest for failing to report an address change as a sex offender.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, police say that the Giants legend had been living in a hotel since April without reporting the move to them. Police said Taylor told them he didn’t know he needed to report a change in address, per TMZ.

Earlier this week, Taylor’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, had attributed Lawrence’s arrest to a mixup.

“Sadly he is in the middle of a divorce and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel,” Aidala told the AP. “Mr. Taylor was constantly a resident of the marital home where he was registered, but on advice of local law enforcement he was sleeping outside the home. We are confident that this will be resolved favorably for Lawrence at the first court hearing.”

Lawrence Taylor was arrested last week on a sex offender violation charge for failing to report a change in address. Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Taylor was arrested in 2011 and accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl. After pleading guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute, he had to register as a sex offender — and thus report to authorities any change in address.

Taylor has pled not guilty in the case.

Lawrence Taylor with the Giants in 1985. Getty Images

Taylor, one of the greatest players in NFL history and a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants, has had a number of substance issues in his playing and post-playing career. He failed multiple tests for cocaine as a player, and has been arrested on drug charges multiple times. He was also arrested for DUI in 2016.