Lawrence Taylor arrested on sex offender violation charge in Florida

Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was arrested in South Florida on Thursday, Fox Sports host Andy Slater reported.

The Hall of Famer was taken into custody and booked Thursday evening after allegedly failing to let authorities know he changed his address. Taylor is required to do so as a registered sex offender.

Taylor was declared a sex offender in 2011 after soliciting an underage prostitute. The girl was 16, though Taylor claimed he believed she was 19.

Taylor was released several hours after booking on charges of sex offender violations, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ.

