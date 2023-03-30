Lavar Ball thinks NBL is best route for Bronny James

Now that each of Lavar Ball’s children have made their way into the NBA, he’s moved on to offering advice to another young prodigy: Bronny James.

Ball believes the wisest course of action for the 6-foot-3 guard is to forget about college basketball and take his talents to Australia.

“You’re going to have all these players in college trying to come out. You can go set your own stage across the water,” Ball told Sporting News Australia. “He already got the name … so people want to see. He’s going to fill the gym up.”

“A lot of people want to come to the gym to be like ‘he ain’t like that for real’ and then the other half is like ‘I want to support.”’ he added, explaining how his sons attracted big crowds to their games. “So you’re going to get the haters and the supporters.”

Ball is suggesting a jump to the National Basketball League for James, the son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James.

Ball’s youngest son, LaMelo, skipped college to play with the Illawarra Hawks in 2019, resulting in him being the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Big Baller Brand CEO sees college as a waste of time for a player like James, who has the skillset to be a star.

“It’s better over here. Why? Because you’re playing against grown men and you’re getting paid,” Ball continued. “If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don’t wanna play no chemistry. I don’t wanna practice no Spanish. No!”

“I wanna wake up, go practice, go back to sleep, go practice, have a game, practice. That’s all I wanna do. I don’t wanna be like, ‘Hey, I’ll meet you in the student union for study hall.’”





Schools like Ohio State, USC and Oregon have been popular potential landing spots for James.

It is very possible, however, that he chooses a different route like the G League Ignite, Overtime Elite, or even the NBL.

Time is ticking for James, who’s a senior at Sierra Canyon, and a decision is looming.