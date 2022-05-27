LaVar Arrington, Brady Quinn rip Drew Brees over TV failure

Retirement didn’t stop former linebacker LaVar Arrington from drilling former quarterback Drew Brees.

At least in the figurative sense.

With Brees’ broadcasting future up in the air, Arrington and another former NFL quarterback, Brady Quinn, weighed in on Fox Sports Radio’s “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe.” The Post first reported earlier this month that Brees is done at NBC after just one season as an NFL studio analyst and color commentator for Notre Dame football games.

“He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is,” Arrington said, according to Nola.com. “He’s not as loved as he thinks he is and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it go. He’s reaching out and he’s crying out for attention.”

Brees wrote on Twitter that he is undecided on his future and even hinted that he might try to return to the NFL. The Saints re-signed Jameis Winston – Brees’ former backup – to be their starter this season.

The 43-year-old Brees, who ranks second to Tom Brady in career passing yards and career passing touchdowns, appeared to have little left in his tank late in the 2020 season.

“He’s not really wanted by NBC, he’s not really wanted by the Saints,” Quinn said. “Maybe he will end up with Fox, but that’s a tough pill to swallow if you’re a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Drew Brees left NBC’s sidelines after one season. Getty Images

On ‘Two Pros and a Joe,’ LaVar Arrington and Brady Quinn didn’t hold back on Drew Brees. Getty Images (2)

The Post first reported the possibility of Brees landing at Fox, which is remaking its NFL broadcast team after Troy Aikman fled for ESPN, and with Brady signed for the future whenever he is ready to give up playing. If it happens, that first all-staff meeting that features Brees, Quinn, and Arrington could be a little awkward.