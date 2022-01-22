The Cleveland Cavaliers’ injury troubles deepen.

Forward Lauri Markkannen exited Saturday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a sprained right ankle.

Through 37 games entering tonight’s contest, Markannen is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.5 percent from the 3-point line, with the Cavaliers sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cavaliers are already without Ricky Rubio (ACL) and Collin Sexton (knee) for the remainder of the season.

What’s next for Markkanen? Here’s everything we know about his injury and the latest news on how long he may be out.

What is Lauri Markkanen’s injury?

Markkannen went down with around four minutes remaining in the second quarter as he attempted to contest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup at the rim.

He landed awkwardly on his right leg and stayed down, before being helped off the floor by his teammates Cedi Osman and Dean Wade, unable to put much weight on his foot as he left the court.

Markkannen exited the game with nine points and two rebounds on 3-of-4 from the 3-point line in just 13 minutes of action.

How long will Lauri Markkanen be out?

It is currently unclear how long Markkannen will be sidelined, however, according to cleveland.com the Cavaliers medical team were assessing his ankle and not his knee or Achilles after initial fears the injury may have been more serious.

More will be known after he undergoes further testing.

We will provide more updates as more information is known.

