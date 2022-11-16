Latest World Cup 2022 Betting

Commercial Content, 21+



Check out the latest World Cup odds for Qatar 2022 and get our experts’ analysis of the best teams leading the quadrennial tournament.

Brazil (+400) are the favorites to win the World Cup come this December, while 2018 victors France and 2021 European Championship runners-up England follow closely in the odds at sub +1000. Argentina are also +600, in what could potentially be Lionel Messi’s final tournament in blue and white.

2022 World Cup Odds



Country To Win World Cup Brazil +350 Argentina +500 France +700 England +800 Spain +800 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1400 Belgium +1400 Portugal +1400 Denmark +2800 Croatia +4000 Uruguay +4000 Senegal +8000 Switzerland +8000 USA +10000 Mexico +10000 Serbia +10000 Poland +10000 Wales +15000 Ecuador +15000 Qatar +25000 Japan +25000 Ghana +15000 Cameroon +15000 Japan +25000 Australia +25000 Morocco +25000 Ghana +25000 Morocco +25000 Cameroon +25000 Korea Republic +25000 Canada +25000 Tunisia +40000 Iran +50000 Costa Rica +50000 Saudi Arabia +50000



Favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup



Although it has been a long time since Brazil won the World Cup, oddsmakers believe the 2021 Copa America finalist received a favorable draw, and can win it all this year. Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon round out Group G, where Brazil is a -350 favorite to win the group and -1400 to advance.

England’s odds have drifted out from +600 to +800, given their string of injuries ahead of the tournament. The Three Lions ace the United States, Iran and Wales, a tougher group than it may first seem. Just like Brazil, the Three Lions are -350 to win Group B, but are -3000 to advance.

UEFA Euro 2020 runner-up England is a strong choice for bettors. AP

Of the top-six teams on the futures board, only Spain and Germany produced downward moves. That came as a result of both being placed in the same group alongside Pot Three entrant Japan. The boys from Asia are +25000 to win it all, but could well be worth a bet to advance from the group and send of one the big boys home early.

Latest 2022 FIFA World Cup betting news



Outside of the favorites tier, a few teams further down the board had notable moves resulting from Friday’s draw.

The biggest positive movers were Croatia and Senegal, who entered Group F and Group A, respectively. Oddsmakers believe in Croatia getting to the knockouts too as the 2018 World Cup finalists are -190 to advance out of a group that also contains Belgium, Morocco and Canada.

Denmark, who placed into Group C with France, Tunisia and a to-be determined playoff winner, also moved down six points to +2200 following the draw.

As for the downward movers, Mexico and Poland — likely competitors for the second spot in Group C — saw a downshift in odds due to the uncertainty surrounding who will advance. Likewise, Serbia saw a big downward shift after being drawn with Brazil and Switzerland.

But, none other than Qatar proved the biggest mover of teams that entered the draw with odds of +10000 or better as the host nation dropped from +6600 to +10000. It occupies the first spot in Group A alongside the Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador.