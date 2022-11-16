Latest World Cup 2022 Betting

Check out the latest World Cup odds for Qatar 2022 and get our experts’ analysis of the best teams leading the quadrennial tournament.
Brazil (+400) are the favorites to win the World Cup come this December, while 2018 victors France and 2021 European Championship runners-up England follow closely in the odds at sub +1000. Argentina are also +600, in what could potentially be Lionel Messi’s final tournament in blue and white.
2022 World Cup Odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.
|Country
|To Win World Cup
|Brazil
|+350
|Argentina
|+500
|France
|+700
|England
|+800
|Spain
|+800
|Germany
|+1000
|Netherlands
|+1400
|Belgium
|+1400
|Portugal
|+1400
|Denmark
|+2800
|Croatia
|+4000
|Uruguay
|+4000
|Senegal
|+8000
|Switzerland
|+8000
|USA
|+10000
|Mexico
|+10000
|Serbia
|+10000
|Poland
|+10000
|Wales
|+15000
|Ecuador
|+15000
|Qatar
|+25000
|Japan
|+25000
|Ghana
|+15000
|Cameroon
|+15000
|Australia
|+25000
|Morocco
|+25000
|Korea Republic
|+25000
|Canada
|+25000
|Tunisia
|+40000
|Iran
|+50000
|Costa Rica
|+50000
|Saudi Arabia
|+50000
Favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Although it has been a long time since Brazil won the World Cup, oddsmakers believe the 2021 Copa America finalist received a favorable draw, and can win it all this year. Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon round out Group G, where Brazil is a -350 favorite to win the group and -1400 to advance.
England’s odds have drifted out from +600 to +800, given their string of injuries ahead of the tournament. The Three Lions ace the United States, Iran and Wales, a tougher group than it may first seem. Just like Brazil, the Three Lions are -350 to win Group B, but are -3000 to advance.
Of the top-six teams on the futures board, only Spain and Germany produced downward moves. That came as a result of both being placed in the same group alongside Pot Three entrant Japan. The boys from Asia are +25000 to win it all, but could well be worth a bet to advance from the group and send of one the big boys home early.
Latest 2022 FIFA World Cup betting news
Outside of the favorites tier, a few teams further down the board had notable moves resulting from Friday’s draw.
The biggest positive movers were Croatia and Senegal, who entered Group F and Group A, respectively. Oddsmakers believe in Croatia getting to the knockouts too as the 2018 World Cup finalists are -190 to advance out of a group that also contains Belgium, Morocco and Canada.
Denmark, who placed into Group C with France, Tunisia and a to-be determined playoff winner, also moved down six points to +2200 following the draw.
As for the downward movers, Mexico and Poland — likely competitors for the second spot in Group C — saw a downshift in odds due to the uncertainty surrounding who will advance. Likewise, Serbia saw a big downward shift after being drawn with Brazil and Switzerland.
But, none other than Qatar proved the biggest mover of teams that entered the draw with odds of +10000 or better as the host nation dropped from +6600 to +10000. It occupies the first spot in Group A alongside the Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador.