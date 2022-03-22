Latest NCAA Tournament Winner Betting

Commercial content. 21+.



Check out the latest March Madness odds for the winner of the 2022 NCAA tournament ahead of the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 24.

The futures market has consistently had Gonzaga as the top choice throughout the season, but there’s been a lot of line movement elsewhere. At BetMGM, Kansas currently has the second-lowest odds to win it all at +450, with North Carolina and Arizona moving up the board.

March Madness latest odds



Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Gonzaga Bulldogs +230 Kansas Jayhawks +450 Arizona Wildcats +500 Purdue Boilermakers +850 Houston Cougars +900 Duke Blue Devils +1100 Villanova Wildcats +1400 Texas Tech Raiders +1600 UCLA Bruins +1800 Michigan Wolverines +3000 North Carolina Tar Heels +3000 Arkansas Razorbacks +5000 Miami Florida Hurricanes +5000 Providence Friars +6600 Iowa State Cyclones +8000



2022 March Madness favorites



Despite missing out on lifting the trophy in 2021, Gonzaga has bounced back and stayed as favorites to win the NCAA tournament all season long.

The Zags have won their opening two games of March Madness but were threatened by Memphis.

There was no easy ride for Arizona in Round 2, as TCU took the Wildcats to overtime. At +500, they are very much still in the hunt for their first NCAA tournament win in 25 years.

The Kansas Jayhawks won’t have to face other highly favored teams such as Gonzaga or Duke until the NCAA championship game, which is key to their current odds of +450 to win March Madness. ,

Elsewhere in the running are bitter rivals Duke and North Carolina, who have advanced to the Sweet 16. Coach K’s side is +1100 but must face Gonzaga on their way to the Final Four. The Tar Heels took down No. 1 seed Baylor, and at +3000, are at a very attractive price.

Second-round play of the 2022 NCAA Tournament came to a close on Sunday night and after a frenetic six-day affair that featured 52 games, we’re almost down to only 16 teams still standing.

With matchups set and the bracket starting to take shape, odds are already out that demand your attention as bettors gear up for another week of games.

No team is favored by more than, surprise surprise, the No. 1 overall seed in Gonzaga among opening lines. The Zags are -8.5 vs. No. 4 seed Arkansas. Gonzaga is the most popular choice amongst bracket bettors to win it all, and the Bulldogs don’t look like they’re stopping.

Betting on March Madness 2022?

Fellow No. 1 seed Kansas is a pretty big favorite as well over its No. 4 seed foe, Providence, with a 7.5-point spread. No. 2 seed Villanova and No. 4 seed UCLA also have a slight edge in the eyes of oddsmakers, but the spread for those favorites are much closer, suggesting we could be in for some close contests to open up the second week of March Madness.

The story of the tournament so far belongs to Saint Peter’s, whose odds are not currently offered by online sportsbooks. Their price pre-tournament was a hefty +25000, so good luck to any bettors who managed to sniff out that storyline.