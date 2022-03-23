latest 2022 NFL Draft odds shifts

Commercial Content, 21+



Check out the latest NFL Draft futures odds for the 2022 event and get our expert’s analysis of the best players for key odds markets.

We’ll be tracking three markets in the lead-up to April’s NFL Draft — odds to be the No. 1 pick, first quarterback drafted and first running-back drafted. All three markets feature odds-on favorites with Aidan Hutchinson (-375), Malik Willis (-200) and Breece Hall (-275) leading the respective markets.

2022 NFL Draft Odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Player Odds to Be No. 1 Overall Pick Aidan Hutchinson -375 Evan Neal +600 Ikem Ekwonu +900 Travon Walker +1200

Player Odds to Be First QB Drafted Malik Willis -200 Kenny Pickett +225 Matt Corral +1000 Sam Howell +2000

Player Odds to Be First RB Drafted Breece Hall -275 Kenneth Walker +250 Isaiah Spiller +1200



Latest 2022 NFL Draft Betting News – First Overall Pick

Believe it or not, there was a point at which Hutchinson wasn’t even the consensus favorite to have his name called first.

In mid-February, Evan Neal, the offensive tackle out of Alabama, was the favorite in the odds market to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, making the first pick for the second consecutive year.

But, the Jaguars since placed the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson, leading sportsbooks to believe Neal and Ikem Ekwonu were less-likely to be selected first and that Hutchinson, an edge rusher from the University of Michigan, would be the likeliest choice from the Jaguars.

Aidan Hutchinson AP

Add in a strong NFL Combine performance from Hutchinson and the Jaguars adding offensive tackle Brandon Scherff via free agency and the Michigan product moved to nearly -250 two weeks ago, since rising to his current price.

Latest 2022 NFL Draft Betting News – First Quarterback Drafted

It has always been a two-horse race between Liberty’s Malik Willis and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett to be the first quarterback off the board, but Willis actually overtook the Pitt product.

Pickett opened as the consensus favorite to become the first signal caller drafted, but concerns over Pickett’s hand size saw Willis overtake him as the favorite. Pickett’s hand measurement came in at 8 5/8 inches, about an inch shy of the average NFL quarterback’s hand size.

As the calendar turned to March, Willis moved a near even money favorite which he paired with strong performances at the NFL combine and his Liberty pro day to eventually become an odds-on favorite in the market.

Latest 2022 NFL Draft Betting News – First Running-Back Drafted

Much like the quarterback prop market, the race to be the first running-back drafted has always been between two prospects.

Breece Hall, the tailback from Iowa State, opened as an odds-on favorite to be the first RB off the board while Kenneth Walker of Michigan State has always provided a distant challenge to lay stake to the claim of being the first RB selected.

Neither Hall nor Walker did anything at the NFL combine to adjust the odds as both posted near identical 40-yard dash times (Walker – 4.38, Hall – 4.39) with Hall posting a better vertical jump and broad jump.