latest 2021-22 NBA winner betting

Check out the latest NBA championship odds for the 2021-22 campaign and get our expert’s analysis of the best teams leading the competition.

The Golden State Warriors are are the leading contender to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy this season, after beginning their series against the Nuggets 3-0. However, the Celtics and Suns are in close pursuit, after Boston took down Brooklyn Nets 4-0 in round one of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

2021-22 NBA Championship Odds

Team Futures Odds Golden State Warriors +320 Boston Celtics +400 Phoenix Suns +400 Miami Heat +600 Milwaukee Bucks +650 Memphis Grizzlies +1100 Dallas Mavericks +1600 Philadelphia 76ers +1600 Utah Jazz +6600 Toronto Raptors +10000 New Orleans Pelicans +15000 Minnesota Timberwolves +20000 Denver Nuggets +30000 Chicago Bulls +50000



Favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA Championship

The Warriors may not be the same team that many know, but they’re still packed with all-star players and they’re topping the list for a reason. A record of 53-29 earned the Warriors 3rd place in the Western Conference, and currently lead 3-1 against the Denver Nuggets.

Jordan Poole seems to have taken the reigns from Draymond Green and Steph Curry, and has been the shining star in the Warriors playoff run so far. Should the Warriors advance, they’ll face either the Grizzlies or Timberwolves, who many would expect to fall down at the Warriors strength.

Latest 2021/22 NBA Championship betting news

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are the 2022 NBA Championship favorites AP

In evaluating other top futures prices, there are a few teams whom bettors may benefit from backing at this point in the season. The Celtics swept the Nets in round one, as KD and Kyrie headed home. Jayson Tatum lead the Celtics to victory in game one, and the Celtics heart and character saw them through to round two.

Further, this may be the best price bettors see on the East-topping Miami Heat. Despite losing their final game of the regular season, Miami enter as the No.1 seed in the East, and took down Atlanta Hawks 4-1 in the first round.

Milwaukee Bucks look to defend their NBA title, but have a tough task in round one of the playoffs against the tricky Chicago Bulls. The Bulls season plateaued after a great start, but Sunday’s game can’t come soon enough.

Elsewhere in the pack, Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers, and Memphis Grizzlies face Minnesota Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns carried the Timberwolves over the Clippers in the play-in tournament, but Ja Morant and the Grizzlies await.

Other notable movers over that period include the Boston Celtics (14th to seventh), Chicago Bulls (ninth to 12th), and Minnesota Timberwolves (18th to 15th).