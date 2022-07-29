Late sellers poised to add more juice to MLB trade deadline

The Marlins are telling teams everyone not named Sandy Alcantara is available. While they aren’t committed sellers, there will be action around Garrett Cooper (Dodgers?), Jesus Aguilar, Tanner Scott, Anthony Bass and others. But will other teams join them as potential late sellers?

The Red Sox have to think about selling. Beyond their slide, “Chris Sale is out, and they don’t have the pitching,” one rival said. If they sell, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Christian Vasquez are most likely to go, as they are free agents not named Xander Bogaerts (he’d be tougher to trade).

The Giants, threatening to become a rare team to post a losing record after a 100-win season, may have to consider a sale. Free-agents-to-be Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson would bring nice returns.

The Angels have to sell. Noah Syndergaard is perhaps their best trade piece, with relievers Raisel Iglesias, Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup also in play. It still doesn’t seem likely Shohei Ohtani will be dealt, which is what folks would really be interested in.

The Orioles have made a nice turnaround, but folks could still see them trading free agents, notably Trey Mancini. The Phillies are looking for pen help, and the Orioles, with four good relievers, are a potential trade partner.