Last-minute Chargers-Jaguars NFL Playoffs Wild Card tickets

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



For the first time in five years, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting a playoff game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.

Last time around, the Jags narrowly defeated the Bills 10-3.

This time, Trevor Lawrence and co. hope to repeat their success when they face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8:15 p.m. after a rebound season for the ages.

They’ll need all the help they can get against Brandon Staley’s mighty L.A. squad though.

In the regular season, the Chargers finished 10-7 behind Justin Herbert, J.C. Jackson, Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler’s stellar play.

Luckily, Doug Pederson’s 9-8 Jags are no slouch.

Featuring a roster made up of stars like Tyson Campbell, Travis Etienne Jr., Christian Kirk and Andre Cisco, the scrappy team has put together a handful of come-behind wins to sneak into the playoffs.

Who will advance and move on to face the mighty Kansas City Chiefs?

We can’t say for certain, but we do know both teams can use all the support they get.

Travis Etienne and the Jaguars are ready for the playoffs. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

And if you want to go to the game — you’re in luck.

Tickets are fairly inexpensive.

At the time of publication, the lowest price we could find on tickets was $73 before fees on Vivid Seats.

Lower-level seats start at $144 before fees.

All prices are subject to fluctuation.

Jacksonville Jaguars news

The Jaguars’ 2021 season didn’t go as planned.

Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence Getty Images

After finishing 3-14, the team fired head coach Urban Meyer 13 games into their lost year and replaced him with Doug Pederson who instantly made an impact.

Want to learn more about the behind-the-scenes mess from Meyers’ season? How about Trevor Lawrence’s wife?

You can educate yourself about all the above and more by reading the The Post’s coverage of the Jacksonville Jaguars here.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Just like the Jaguars, the Chargers are ending a five-year playoff drought this season.

For a quick refresher on how the team pulled off playoff-level football all year long, check out the The Post’s story on the night they clinched.

How to watch the Jaguars and Chargers on TV

Your “Saturday Night Live” viewing plans might be messed up this weekend — the Jaguars and Colts game starts at 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC.

If you fancy yourself a streamer, the Wild Card game can be streamed on NFL+ or Peacock.

Huge concert tours in 2023

Once the dust settles on the NFL season, many of the biggest names in music may be coming to an arena or stadium near you.

Here are just five can’t-miss artists you’ll want to add to your spring and summer calendar.

• Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

• Taylor Swift

• Metallica

• Morgan Wallen

• SZA

Still want more music? Check out our list of the 52 biggest stars on tour in 2023.