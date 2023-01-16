Laslo Djere vs. Zizou Bergs odds, pick

Commercial Content 21+



Round 1 of the Australian Open continues on Monday night, and conditions in Australia are expected to be brutally hot, with temperatures possibly reaching 97 degrees. The Aussie Open is always hot, but that is exceptionally warm, even for this tournament.

Thus, it won’t be a huge surprise if we see some players struggle with their effort level. One of those competitors could be Laslo Djere, who is a -220 favorite over Zizou Bergs on Monday (approx. 7 p.m. ET) and will air on ESPN+.

That line looks way too high.



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $5 on Any Market, Get $150 in Free Bets! New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Laslo Djere Getty Images

Australian Open prediction: Laslo Djere vs. Zizou Bergs

Perhaps Djere is getting respect from the bookies because he’s an ATP Tour veteran and Bergs is looking for his breakthrough, but Djere has really struggled on hard courts in his career and is 0-5 lifetime at the Happy Slam.

Bergs, meanwhile, has never played in the main draw of the Australian Open but he got here through qualification, which means he’s going to be used to these quick courts and steamy conditions. Bergs dropped just one set in his three qualifying matches and made quick work of Adrian Andreev to punch his ticket to the main draw.

Zizou Bergs BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Get the lowdown on the Best USA Sports Betting Sites and Apps

This looks like a classic example of a tennis match getting overlooked by the betting market, as this line should be a lot tighter considering Djere’s stats on hard courts and the fact that Bergs already has looked strong in three matches Down Under.

Laslo Djere vs. Zizou Bergs Austrailian Open pick

THE PLAY: Zizou Bergs +180 (FanDuel)