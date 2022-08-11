Las Vegas Raiders odds, picks, predictions, schedule

Commercial Content, 21+



Leading up to the 2022 NFL season, Post Action Betting will release a gambling preview for all 32 teams in the National Football League, covering the schedule, predictions, win total over/under picks, and prop bets for every team. Today, we will cover the Las Vegas Raiders. Be sure to check out our Minnesota Vikings preview.

Las Vegas Raiders (40/1 to win Super Bowl, FanDuel)

2021 record: 10-7, 2nd in AFC West

One of the more surprising playoff teams last season was the Las Vegas Raiders, who took a step forward. With huge money spent on upgrades at wide receiver and pass rusher, the Raiders believe that they are close to a division title in 2022.

But are they ready to take that leap? Were they truly only two pieces away from competing for a Super Bowl? It is unclear if that is the case. The Raiders had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season, and their pass defense was below average.

The addition of Chandler Jones obviously helps, but is Rock Ya-Sin (29th-rated corner by Pro Football Focus) going to fill the shoes left behind by Casey Heyward Jr. (12th-rated corner by PFF) in pass coverage?

Football Outsiders ranks them 21st in DVOA, a stat that calculates each team’s success on every play adjusted against the league average baseline.

The Raiders are looking like a team prepared to throw the ball and attempt to get after the passer. Did they, however, fill in enough other gaps during the offseason to contend in the NFL’s toughest division?



Raiders offseason moves: Draft, trades, free agent signings, departures

Drafted: OL MEM. Dylan Parham (No. 90), RB UGA Zamir White (No. 125), DT, LSU Neil Farrell Jr. (No. 126)

Additions: New coach: Josh McDaniels, WR Davante Adams (Packers), DE Chandler Jones (Cardinals), WR/KR Richie James (49ers), DT Justin Ellis (Jaguars), RB Ameer Abdullah, CB Anthony Averett, LB Jayon Brown, WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Rock Ya-Sin

Departures: CB Casey Hayward, DT Quinton Jefferson, QB Marcus Mariota, WR Zay Jones, DE Solomon Thomas, WR DeSean Jackson (unsigned), CB Desmond Trufant (unsigned), K.J. Wright (unsigned), Gerald McCoy (unsigned)

Raiders 2022 Schedule

Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 3: at Tennessee Titans

Week 4: vs. Denver Broncos

Week 5: at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. Houston Texans

Week 8: at New Orleans Saints

Week 9: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 10: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 11: at Denver Broncos

Week 12: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams

Week 15: vs. New England Patriots

Week 16: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sat.)

Week 17: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 18: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL betting lines: Raiders win total

O/U 8.5 wins (Caesars)

At first glance, the Raiders’ win total looks disrespectfully low at 8.5. Sean Koerner of the Action Network, however, projects the Raiders to have the second most difficult schedule in the NFL.

Projecting spreads during preseason is tough, but it is reasonable to expect the Raiders to be favored by at least one score or more in just three games this season (Texans, Jaguars, and Seahawks).

There also will be many toss-ups. That includes games against the Cardinals, Titans, Colts, Patriots, Steelers, and Saints. Let’s say they win half of those, putting their projected win total at six games so far.

That leaves six very difficult divisional games (Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos) and two more tough ones, at the Rams in Week 14 and versus the 49ers in Week 17.

They could realistically go 3-5 in their eight most challenging games of the season, which would still result in an Over if all else goes well.

Caesars Sportsbook has a bet available for “wins in the division.” The Raiders’ line is set at 2.5 (-115 both ways) so there’s agreement the six division games will be an uphill battle.

Their 10-7 record last year was propped up by a 4-0 record in overtime games. Had those toss-up games not gone perfectly, the Raiders would not have made the playoffs.

Many books have the Over juiced to -130 or worse. The most likely scenario here is that they win eight or nine games. With the juice going the other way, a bet on Under is acceptable at +110 or better at a 3 percent edge.

Raiders O/U 8.5 wins: The pick

Lean under 8.5 wins +110 or better (Caesars)

Expert best bets, futures, and props

Derek Carr to lead the NFL in passing yards +1100 (FanDuel)

Davante Adams to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns +1000 (Caesars)

Last season, Tom Brady easily led the NFL in passing yards, followed by Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr. Taking Stafford out of it, with his seemingly injured elbow, and with Brady a year older, Carr has a chance to lead in this category.

The Raiders scored on only 49.23 percent of their red-zone trips last season, fourth-worst in the NFL. Part of the problem looks related to predictability and scheme: Carr threw for 17 touchdowns while the running backs combined for 13. The expectation should be that new coach Josh McDaniels and receiver Davante Adams will help in this area.

A data point that supports that claim comes from ESPN’s Field Yates, who noted, “Over the past 2 seasons, Davante Adams had 12 TD catches from the 5-yard line and in, easily the best in the NFL.”

With better production inside the 20 and the addition of Adams to an already strong core of weapons, the Raiders will be in plenty of high-scoring games. Carr to Adams has a chance to be a hit immediately, with the potential to lead in several categories across the league.