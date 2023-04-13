Las Vegas chatter ramps up around embarrassing Athletics

There’s extra buzz lately about an A’s move to Las Vegas — though two sources close to the situation deny anything is imminent.

Baseball has done a good job preventing crazy movement, but time should be up for Oakland.

Meanwhile, on field the A’s (3-9) are an embarrassment.

“The A’s are like the movie ‘Major League.’ It’s like they are trying to lose,” one rival exec said. A’s execs have been brilliant through the years winning on a shoestring, but they’ve hit a low.





The Athletics should be on their way out of Oakland already. Getty Images

Zack Britton has MLB interest, but he’s waiting for the right deal with a winner and can afford to be picky considering he’s made close to $90M. The Brewers and Mets are among teams that have showed interest.

I can see why David Robertson isn’t called the closer. He’s just the guy entrusted to get the biggest outs.

Jarred Kelenic may be starting to realize his potential. I still wouldn’t trade Sugar Diaz for him.

The Long Island Ducks have shown interest in Matt Harvey, but he’s waiting for an MLB team to offer. The Ducks have ex-Mets Daniel Murphy, Ruben Tejada and, of course, manager Wally Backman. Harvey looked great for Italy in the WBC.

Speaking of spending little, the Rays continue to amaze. One scout’s Rays theory: “They’re just better prepared than everyone else.”





Angels’ Logan O’Hoppe is hitting well to open the season. AP

Logan O’Hoppe from West Islip is off to a torrid start for the Angels. … Kiké Hernandez has the athleticism for shortstop but perhaps not the instincts. Rough start there. … Nelson Cruz looks better after offseason eye surgery, and the Padres appear smart to have given a big-league deal to the 42-year-old. Cruz, who may want to play a couple more years, drew interest from the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks but he couldn’t entertain it since he was also GM of the Dominican team. …

The Pablo Lopez-Luis Arraez deal looks like a winner for both the Marlins and Twins. … The lone team to show interest in Avisail Garcia over the winter was his former Brewers, where he thrived. Garcia admitted he’s struggling with the pitch clock, which generally doesn’t fit the city of Miami’s relaxed pace. “It’s too quick for me. I like to take my time,” Garcia told The Post. “One of the guys who’s going to have trouble is me. I’ve just got to figure it out.” …The Yankees look very wise to have held onto Gleyber Torres.

Bad Bunny is shaking things up a bit in the agent world. He and certified agent William Arroyo working for Rimas have signed Santiago Espinal, Ronny Mauricio, Dodgers catching prospect Diego Cartaya, Giants SS prospect Marco Luciano and other young players. Fernando Tatis Jr. will use Rimas for marketing but is sticking with Dan Lozano for baseball.