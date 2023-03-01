Larsa Pippen on how relationship with Marcus Jordan began

Larsa Pippen is staying out of ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s beef with his former Bulls teammate, Michael Jordan.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, was asked about the dynamic Monday during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” where she also discussed her relationship with Jordan’s 32-year-old son, Marcus.

Hall brought up Pippen’s displeasure with his portrayal in Jordan’s 2020 ESPN documentary “The Last Dance,” which chronicled the Bulls’ championship run in the 1990s, and read a quote from Pippen’s November 2021 memoir “Unguarded.”

“I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried,” Hall read out loud to Larsa.





Larsa Pippen on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Feb. 28, 2023. YouTube/Tamron Hall Show

“I can’t basically explain how someone else feels,” Larsa said. “That’s how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels. … I personally don’t really care about how other people … I feel like I live my truth. I’m happy. We [her and Marcus] get along. He’s my best friend.”

Pippen and Jordan were teammates in Chicago from 1987-1993 and 1995-’98 and won six championships together.

Jordan presented Pippen when he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 and two years later the pair publicly reunited at a surprise birthday party for Pippen.

The former teammates also attended an event for Jordan’s Flight School camp in California in 2017.





Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan attend the surprise birthday celebration for Scottie Pippen on Sept. 24, 2012 in Chicago, Ill. WireImage

However, Jordan and Pippen’s relationship seemed to sour after the release of “The Last Dance” in April 2020.

Hall then asked Larsa on the show, “As I was saying, you can date anybody in the world, why date Michael Jordan’s son?”

The Bravo star went on to explain that dating Marcus was never part of her plan.

“I didn’t plan it like that. It wasn’t like it was planned like that, I think we were just together a lot with our friends and it just happened,” Larsa said.





Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen on Feb. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. GC Images

“You gotta remember, I feel like for me, being married to someone that was an athlete, it’s really hard. You get scrutinized a lot. People don’t think you should have a life once you get divorced. They think once you’re divorced, you’re done. I feel like I’ve overcome so many different obstacles because I feel like I should have love. I should be able to date who I want. I should be able to live happy and go wherever I want to go and not be judged every time I’m seen with someone.”

Larsa’s divorce from Pippen, 57, was finalized in December 2021, roughly three years after she filed.

The Pippens initially split in 2016 but reconciled a short while after.

Larsa and Pippen married in 1997 and share four children: sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and 14-year-old daughter Sophia.





Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen at the Haute Living Celebrates Maluma with JetSmarter and Ciroc at The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel on May 15, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif. Getty Images for Haute Living

Larsa, who made her relationship with Marcus Instagram official in January, said she has “recently been hanging out” with Jordan and his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy.

“I don’t really want to talk about them,” Larsa said about Marcus’ parents. “I feel like it’s not about my parents or his parents. They’re all happy. Our whole family is fine. I feel like it’s more about where I am, where [Marcus] is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing.”

When asked if she feels as though she has Jordan and Vanoy’s blessing to date their son, Larsa said, “Yeah, I feel like we’re great. Yeah. I feel like we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen kissing during a night out on Jan. 29, 2023. Instagram/Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen during Travis Scott’s performance at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on Dec. 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Getty Images for E11EVEN



Advertisement

Larsa told Hall that she and Marcus met for the first time four years ago at a party in Los Angeles.

The reality star said the pair run in the same circle and was introduced by a mutual friend.

Larsa and Marcus were rumored to be dating in September, although the former Kardashian confidant said they were “just friends” at the time.





Larsa Pippen holding two bouquets of flowers from her boyfriend Marcus Jordan on Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, 2023. Instagram/Marcus Jordan

The couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together last month.

At the time, Marcus shared a photo of Larsa holding two bouquets of flowers and wrote, “Three words, 8 letters… Happy Valentines Day, Babe.”

Larsa previously dated Lakers guard Malik Beasley, whom she reportedly split from in April 2021.