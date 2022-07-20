LaPhonso Ellis ejected in heated altercation in $1 million basketball tournament

Former NBA player LaPhonso Ellis — who is the coach of the Heartfire TBT — is “ashamed of [his] behavior” that led to him getting ejected in a 79-74 victory over The Enchantment on Wednesday.

Ellis was captured on camera shoving center Joe Furstinger of The Enchantment with both hands during a heated on-court moment in the TBT’s Albuquerque Regional.

The contact occurred in the second quarter, and coaches from both teams rushed the floor. Fans began yelling for officials to eject Ellis from the game when the incident was shown on the video boards, according to KRQE in Albuquerque.

LaPhonso Ellis shoves Joe Furstinger during a TBT game on July 19, 2022. Twitter

“I’m ashamed of my behavior, yet I’m grateful for the way these guys went out and fought,” Ellis said, noting that he apologized to his team and the opposing team, which he “asked for forgiveness.”

“My greatest concern is that my behavior would’ve been a distraction and a detriment to what they were trying to do out there,” he said. “I’ve asked for their forgiveness, and I’ve asked for the forgiveness of those who were involved in the team that we were playing against. I’m just grateful that my guys were able to fight.”

Ellis, now a college basketball analyst for ESPN, explained that he was frustrated over a non-foul call on the play.

“I don’t understand why they didn’t call a foul on [the play], but aside from that, yeah, I don’t think any coaches should do that,” Ellis said. “I’m sure he apologized and stuff, but I don’t think it changed the game. The game was high intensity at the time, it’s going to be a high-intensity game. People want to win.”

Furstinger reposted a video on Twitter — initially shared by his teammate Drew Gordon — that showed Gordon in a tense exchange with Ellis during the game.

The clip showed Gordon pushing Ellis’ hand away from from his face as a coach from The Enchantment intervened.

“I ain’t the one..idk who you are,” Gordon tweeted.

Ellis spent a decade in the NBA after the Denver Nuggets selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 1992 NBA — and went on to make the NBA all-rookie team in 1993.

After leaving the Nuggets in 1998, Ellis played two seasons in Atlanta, one season in Minnesota and two seasons with Miami. He retired from the NBA after the 2003 season.

Ellis is in the Notre Dame Ring of Honor. He helped lead the Irish to the NCAA Championship in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Ellis is an analyst for ESPN. Getty Images

Heartfire advanced to the Albuquerque Regional championship game, where they will meet the L.A. Cheaters on Thursday. The winner of the tournament earns $1 million.