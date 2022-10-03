Landon Collins visiting Giants in possible reunion

The Giants might need a quarterback or two, but they could also be making a familiar addition to their defense.

Safety Landon Collins is visiting the team on Monday, ESPN.com reported. Collins starred for the Giants from 2015-’18, making three Pro Bowls with the team. Collins left for rival Washington after his rookie contract expired for a massive six-year, $84 million contract.

Collins, 28, was released by the Commanders this offseason as a salary cap casualty. The ESPN report suggested Collins could play as a hybrid linebacker/safety position for the 3-1 Giants, if the two sides agree to a deal. Starting strong safety Julian Love left Sunday’s win over the Bears with a concussion.

Landon Collins playing for Washington on Sept. 29, 2019. Getty Images

It’s not the only injury concern for the Giants, who saw both their quarterbacks suffer injuries against Chicago. Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were both unable to finish the game.