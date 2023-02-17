Landlord sues Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs for up to $250K over rent

Trevon Diggs, a star cornerback on the Cowboys, has been sued by a former landlord for a total “up to” $250,000 over unpaid rent and property damage.

WFAA reports that landlord Rose Marie Yadegar sued Diggs in Denton County, Texas, stating that the defensive back entered into a one-year lease in March of 2022 for $5,500 a month. Diggs is accused of only paying the first month on time.

The landlord claimed Diggs owes $33,500 in past due rent plus late fees, $3,400 in repairs, as well as carpet cleaning and lawn maintenance fees.

Diggs was evicted in July but the landlord has not found a new tenant for the property. The landlord is claiming Diggs also owes $2,500 in eviction fees, and $11,000 for the final two months of the lease.





Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on Dec. 4, 2022. Getty Images





Trevon Diggs is being sued by an ex landlord for “up to” $250,000. Getty Images

Diggs’ attorney, Scott Becker, told the outlet that the lawsuit came as “a bit of a surprise” to his client.

“This appears to stem from some misunderstanding or miscommunication going on with this rental property that ended sometime last year,” Becker said.

Becker attributed the circumstances to acquaintances of Diggs, not the cornerback himself.





Trevon Diggs and his son talk to Sage Steele before Super Bowl 2023. Getty Images for Bullseye Event

“He thought this matter was completely resolved,” Becker said. “So, to have this situation arise out of the blue was a bit of a shock to him … We certainly feel badly for her if that’s the case that there’s damage to the property. My client didn’t cause that damage and we look forward to working it out with her … [When you are successful], you become a target for things and that may be happening here.”

The 24-year-old Diggs was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 Draft. He has been a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons; in 2021, he was a first-team All-Pro and led the NFL with 11 interceptions.