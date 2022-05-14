Land $1,100 insurance on your UFC Fight bet

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the promo code NYPBONUSCZR. Check out how to claim insurance up to $1,100 on your first bet, ahead of a fantastic lineup of sports.

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,100.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

UFC Fight Night: The Preview

UFC heads to Las Vegas this Saturday, and whilst this lineup might not be as majestic as last weekend’s, there is still plenty to get excited about.

Jan Blachowicz had one successful defense of his UFC Light Heavyweight championship before he suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of Glover Teixeira. While he is no longer the champion, he is still one of the most respected athletes in the division; opponents know they will not have an easy night when they climb in the octagon to face him.

His next opponent, Aleksandar Rakić, has been ranked in the top three in the division for over a year. He knows a win against Blachowicz could likely catapult him into number one contender status. These two men will stop at nothing in their quest to wear the belt that every mixed martial artist covets.

The full schedule is as follows:

Jake Hadley vs Allan Nascimento

Frank Camacho vs Manuel Torres

Ryan Spann vs Ion Cutelaba

Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic (Main Event)

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR. Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,100. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Caesars Profit Boosts

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

