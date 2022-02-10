Lance Armstrong-style blood doping ‘may have killed’ Medina Spirit

There’s a new theory about the sudden death of Medina Spirit.

With a necropsy report on what killed the Kentucky Derby winner due this week, two equine experts speculated that a blood doping drug known as EPO could be to blame for the thoroughbred’s tragic demise.

EPO has become increasingly attractive to trainers because of the blood-boosting impact from injecting even small amounts of the drug – a technique called micro-dosing, experts told The Post.

The compound then quickly disappears from a horse’s system – usually within a day or two – yet the benefit of increased stamina from more oxygen-rich blood can last for four or five weeks.

Medina Spirit was just three years old when he collapsed and died of an apparent heart attack after a light workout at the Santa Anita track in California on Dec. 6. A necropsy report, conducted by the California Animal Health and Food Safety lab at UC Davis, is expected this Friday, according to bloodhorse.com.

Blood doping could lead to “an increased risk of sudden death,” said Dr. Sheila Lyons, a specialist in equine sports medicine who has testified before Congress on how to stop the use of illicit drugs in the sport.

A necropsy looking for the cause of death to Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit (above) is due this week. AP

“That’s hematology 101,” added Lyons, who is not involved in Medina Spirit’s necropsy. “There’s a risk of a blood clot because the blood is so viscous. EPO does exactly the same thing to horses as it does to humans.”

After Medina Spirit’s shock victory at the Kentucky Derby on May 1, the colt tested positive for betamethasone, a pain-killing, anti-inflammatory steroid that is prohibited because it can enhance a horse’s performance during a race. Trainer Bob Baffert claimed it was used to treat a rash on the horse’s skin.

The positive test led Churchill Downs officials to strip Medina Spirit of his win and ban Baffert from entering his horses on any of their racetracks for two years. New York racing officials also banned him.

After Medina Spirit tested positive for a steroid, Churchill Downs officials stripped the horse of his win and banned owner Bob Baffert (above) from entering his horses on any of their racetracks for two years. Pat McDonogh

It is unlikely that betamethasone caused Medina Spirit’s death, because the drug doesn’t build up like other forms of steroids and doesn’t have life-threatening effects, experts previously told The Post. Some believe that the horse was simply too young and his body not mature enough to compete at the top level — and his heart gave out.

But an athlete’s sudden death — whether it be man or beast — could also suggest EPO doping, experts said.

EPO is the same drug linked to heart problems in humans and the cheating scandal involving Lance Armstrong and other cyclists. In 1990 Dutch cyclist Johannes Draaijer, a Tour de France competitor, died of a heart attack a few days after a race. No cause was found, but his wife said he’d become sick after taking EPO. Repeated doses can lead to life-threatening anemia. It also thickens the blood, leading to clots and a higher risk of heart attack and stroke in humans, experts said.

Numerous theories have been floated for the sudden death of Medina Spirit. Some experts think the three-year-old colt was simply too young to train at the top level — and his heart gave out. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“There have been dozens of deaths in cycling going back 30 years, and it became clear that these elite cyclists were dropping dead when EPO use first became evident,” Lyons said.

Dr. Rick Sams, who has detected various forms of the performance-boosting agent in horses when he headed the LGC Sports Science lab in Kentucky in 2018, said there is widespread use of EPO in horse racing.

The synthetic compound is being eyed as one of the possible causes for Medina Spirit’s death at the California Animal Health and Food Safety lab, its director Dr. Ashley Hill confirmed to The Post.

Medina Spirit, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, leads the field to the first turn during the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2021. Getty Images

“There’s certainly a lot of awareness about this issue,” Hill said about EPO doping. “People do try to elevate red blood cell counts.”

Medina Spirit died just six months after a Washington Post investigation showed Baffert’s horses had a higher rate of death than those of any other top trainer. Seven of the sudden deaths happened in the same stable in California between 2011 and 2013.

Baffert said he’d been injecting those horses with thyroxine, a hormone that can increase energy but is commonly prescribed to treat hypothyroidism.

A Washington Post investigation showed that Baffert’s horses had a higher rate of death than those of any other top trainer. Getty Images

Last month, Baffert was in New York and on the hot seat when a lawyer for the New York Racing Association grilled him about Medina Spirit’s positive test for betamethasone and six other drug violations involving horses Baffert trained between 2019 and 2020.

Clark Brewster, a spokesman for Baffert, told The Post that “there is not even a scintilla of evidence, let alone a suggestion, that this horse received anything improper. It’s silly to suggest it. Medina Spirit, like all horses at this level of competition, was extensively tested pre-race and post-race. This idea of EPO blood doping is easily dispelled. It’s just nonsense.”

As of publication, there has been no finding issued that EPO or any other contraband substance played any role in the horse’s demise.

The issue of EPO doping wasn’t raised at Baffert’s New York hearing, even though its use has alarmed regulators for years.

Lance Armstrong (left) was stripped of his Tour de France titles after testing positive for EPO. Dutch cyclist Johannes Draaijer (right) died of a heart attack in 1990 a few days after a race — and his wife blamed EPO. Mike Powell /Allsport (left)

“It is, I would say, just about epidemic use in our industry,” equine expert Dr. Mark Cheney told the Kentucky Equine Drug Research Council back in 2018.

He noted that there was an increase in horses getting a second wind at the finish line in their races — a sudden surge that could be attributed to EPO doping.

“Some trainers, I’m not going to mention any names, their horses are just rebreaking at the eighth pole.”