LaMelo Ball posts girlfriend Ana Montana on Instagram Story

LaMelo Ball’s relationship with Ana Montana appears to be picking up steam.

On Monday, the Hornets point guard showed off his rumored new girlfriend, whose real name is Analicia Chaves.

Ball included a photo that showed the 33-year-old fashion influencer from behind, modeling a hoodie from his LaFrance clothing line. LaFrance is Ball’s middle name.

Chaves also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo and video — captured by Awesemo.com — of herself in the grey logo sweatshirt and blue knee-high boots.

“LaFrance & u 4 the win,” she wrote in the comments with a pink heart emoji.

Ball’s post came after he led the Hornets to a second straight win over the Bucks on Monday night. He tallied 23 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Ball and Montana have yet to address their relationship status, but this is a step up from their usual flirty exchanges on Instagram.

It’s unclear when they were first linked, though Awesemo.com reported that Chaves has been criticized online for their 13-year age difference.