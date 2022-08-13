Lamar Jackson to pause Ravens contract talks once regular season begins

Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations with the Ravens will be put on pause once the regular season begins, according to ESPN.

Jackson said he hopes he and Baltimore can settle the situation with Week 1 kick-off just four weeks away.

The 2019 NFL MVP is still set up to be paid, and his fifth-year option will pay Jackson a little over $23 million this season.

If the two can’t land a deal by March 7, the Ravens would need to put a franchise tag on Jackson to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent following the season.

Jackson, who represents himself instead of having an agent, reportedly didn’t engage in talks about his contract until June. Ravens brass previously said Jackson didn’t show any “urgency” in getting in his extension squared away.

“I’m very confident that it will get done when it gets done,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said to ESPN. “You can’t really rush it. I don’t think either side wants to rush anything; both sides want to be happy when it’s all said and done.”

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will put negotiations about his contract on the backburner once the season goes into full swing. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Louisville product took over the Ravens’ starting job back in 2018 and soon revitalized Baltimore’s offense.

The Ravens made three-straight playoff appearances with Jackson at the helm – who ranks first in quarterback rushing yards since 2018 with 3,534.