Lamar Jackson shuts down tweet about Marquise Brown trade

The Ravens won’t entertain trade talks concerning wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, according to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

After the Chiefs traded six-time Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in a surprise blockbuster deal Wednesday, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell tweeted, “I wonder if the Chiefs call the Ravens about Marquise Brown.”

Jackson was quick to shut down the idea of Brown joining the AFC runner-up.

“Excuse my French real quick sir…. But HELL NAW!” the quarterback replied.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes jumped in to playfully troll her colleague, tweeting, “Wow Bill BarnweLLLLLLLLL.”

Jackson and Brown have created a close connection over three years together in Baltimore. A 2019 first-round pick, Brown has become one of Jackson’s favorite targets in Baltimore. He set career highs last season in catches (91) and yards (1,008) while hauling in six touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson threw 16 touchdowns last season, including six to Marquise Brown. Getty Images

Marquise Brown had career highs in catches and yards in 2021. Getty Images

But their bond stretches back even further, going back to when they grew up in South Florida. Jackson grew up in Boynton Beach, while Brown was raised in Hollywood, just 40 miles down the coast. They played Pop Warner football together, albeit on different teams.

Jackson, who considers himself a mentor to Brown, later reached out to Brown during the pre-NFL Draft process, and the rest is history.