Lamar Jackson says he requested trade from Baltimore Ravens

The Lamar Jackson saga has taken another dramatic turn.

The former MVP quarterback wrote on Twitter Monday morning that he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2 with the two sides unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the 26-year-old five days after Jackson said he requested a trade.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” Jackson wrote in a multi-tweet “letter” to his fans.

“You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”





Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Ravens. AP





The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson (8) on March 7. Getty Images

Jackson posted the tweets right as Ravens coach John Harbaugh was speaking with reporters at the owners meetings in Arizona.

Harbaugh said he believes Jackson will be his quarterback.

“I’m getting ready for Lamar,” Harbaugh told reporters. “When Lamar gets back on this train, it’s moving full speed.”