Lamar Jackson reacts to Hollywood Brown trade

Lamar Jackson had a succinct message when he found out Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was traded:

“Wtf.”

Brown, the top wide receiver on the Ravens last season (though tight end Mark Andrews had more receptions and yards), was traded to the Cardinals for the 23rd overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Jackson, who is slated to be an unrestricted free agent next season, clearly was unhappy or at least confused as to why the 24-year-old receiver was shipped out of Baltimore.

When we last heard from Jackson, he was professing his love for the Ravens despite the fact that he has not yet begun contract negotiations with the franchise.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving,” Jackson said in late March. “Stop tryna read my mind.”

Lamar Jackson was perplexed about the Ravens trading WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Cardinals. Getty Images

Lamar Jackson tweeted a succinct message after Hollywood Brown was traded. Twitter

The Ravens were not done making moves; they moved back two spots in a swap with the Bills, and ultimately selected Iowa center Tyler Lindenbaum with the 25th overall pick.