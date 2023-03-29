Lamar Jackson pushes back on critics regarding injury history

Lamar Jackson, whose future remains one of the top offseason stories in the NFL, took to Twitter on Tuesday night to push back on talk from critics questioning his toughness or saying he sat out games because of his contract situation.

Jackson suffered a PCL injury in a Dec. 4 game against the Broncos.

“Let’s get real,” Jackson tweeted. “[I’d] rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me.

“I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos,” Jackson wrote in another tweet. “How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame (thinking emoji) When we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018.”

Earlier in the day, Falcons owner Arthur Blank told The Athletic his team isn’t pursuing Jackson, partly because of his injury history.

Last season, Atlanta had made a push for Deshaun Watson, who has many similar skill sets as Jackson.





Lamar Jackson AP

Jackson — who missed the Ravens’ final games, including their 24-17 playoff loss to the Bengals — is drawing some interest from other teams.

The Colts have the veteran quarterback on their radar — if the price is right.

On Monday, Jackson said he requested a trade from the Ravens, five days before the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” Jackson wrote in a multi-tweet “letter” to his fans.

“You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”