Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham hit the club after Ravens signing

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson are team bonding at the club.

After Beckham reached a one-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens on Sunday, the Super Bowl-winning wideout partied with the Baltimore quarterback at Miami Beach hotspot LIV nightclub, according to a video on Twitter.

Beckham and Jackson were seen sitting together at the club while a bottle girl held a sign that read: “Welcome Lamar & OBJ.”

The potential new quarterback-receiver duo enjoyed a lavish dinner at the famed steakhouse Prime 112, according to TMZ.

They reportedly celebrated Beckham’s new deal with a group of seven people and dined until almost 1:45 a.m. before heading to the club.

Beckham also partied with Israel Adesanya on Saturday at E11EVEN in Miami Beach, following the UFC middleweight champ’s knockout victory against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287 at the Kaseya Center.





Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson at LIV nightclub in Miami. Twitter





Lamar Jackson at LIV nightclub in Miami. Twitter





Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson at LIV nightclub in Miami. Twitter

Beckham confirmed his new team in post on Instagram that featured a photo of his and Lauren Wood’s son, Zydn, rocking a No. 8 Jackson jersey.

Jackson — who became the first quarterback to get the franchise tag from the Ravens last month — posted screen grab of a FaceTime call with Beckham on Instagram with the caption, ” #TRUZZ.”

“SHEEEEESH,” Beckham wrote in the comments.

The two have clearly been in communication, which could indicate Jackson’s potential return to Baltimore.





Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. on FaceTime. Instagram/Odell Beckham Jr.





Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs the ball against the Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Getty Images

Last month, the former MVP quarterback shared on Twitter that he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2 with the sides unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the 26-year-old five days after he said he requested a trade.

Other teams can offer the QB a contract, with the Ravens having the right to match or receive compensation if they opt to let him walk.

The Ravens and Jackson — who does not have an agent and is representing himself — have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal before the quarterback would have to be on the tag for 2023.

If they can’t reach an agreement by that NFL-mandated deadline, a new deal can’t be signed until after the 2023 season.





Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs with the ball during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Getty Images

Prior to signing with the Ravens, multiple reports linked Beckham to the Jets — with the wide receiver even teasing the idea on social media.

Beckham was reportedly believed to be holding out to see if New York got a trade done for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who previously said he intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

Beckham, who turned 30 in November, is roughly 14 months removed from his second ACL tear he sustained in the 2022 Super Bowl.

It marked his second ACL surgery on the same knee.