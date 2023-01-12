Lamar Jackson not expected to play in Ravens injury crusher

It appears the Baltimore Ravens are going into their wild-card playoff clash against their division rival without their former MVP quarterback.

Lamar Jackson missed his 17th consecutive practice on Thursday with a knee injury and is not expected to play Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN.

The 26-year-old former MVP missed the Ravens’ final five regular-season games with a sprained PCL in his left knee, and his future with the team is completely up in the air as he’s set to become a free agent after the season. The Ravens can place the franchise tag on Jackson if they do not come to terms on a new contract.

The Ravens went 2-3 without Jackson, losing each of their last two games. In 12 games this season, Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 764 yards and three more scores.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not expected to play against the Bengals in the wild-card round. AP

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) suffered a knee injury against the Broncos on Dec. 4, 2022. Getty Images

Tyler Huntley, who missed the season-finale against the Bengals, returned to practice on Thursday after an issue with his right shoulder, and will likely start Sunday’s game if he’s cleared. Huntley has completed 75 of 112 attempts for 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Anthony Brown started at quarterback for the Ravens in Week 18.

The absence of Jackson likely spells doom for the Ravens, as the reigning AFC champion Bengals won their final eight games and finished 12-4.