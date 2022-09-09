Lamar Jackson and the NFL stars betting big on themselves

The crack of the bat sounds a lot like the ding of a cash register every time Yankees slugger Aaron Judge connects on another home run.

We’re about to find out whether footballs can make that same sound when thrown through coverage … or when cradled tight while crossing the goal line … or when rolling loose on the ground after a strip sack.

Judge’s decision to reject the Yankees’ Opening Day contract extension offer of $213.5 million over seven years and instead play out his final year before free agency is the current gold standard for athletes who bet on themselves. He may have made himself another $75 million-$100 million while hitting 55 home runs and counting.

As a new NFL season begins, which players have the ability and are in the best position to pull a Judge? In other words, keeping in mind that MLB contracts are bigger and more guaranteed than NFL contracts, who can make a boatload of extra money based on performance under pressure in his contractual walk year?

Obvious choice: QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Getty Images

Jackson’s negotiation was complicated by the Browns fully guaranteeing Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract. The two significant five-year extensions done since then — for the Broncos’ Russell Wilson ($245 million, $165 million guaranteed) and the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray ($230.5 million, $160 million guaranteed) — were not fully guaranteed, but both quarterbacks topped Watson’s $46 million average annual salary.

Jackson imposed a deadline of today to get a deal done before halting negotiations. It appears he is holding out for an injury-protected deal like Watson’s, writing on Twitter that the Ravens did not offer a rumored $250 million guaranteed. In the meantime, he will make $23 million this season and, at worst, $45 million next season on the franchise tag.

Since Jackson became the starter, the Ravens are 37-12 when he plays and 2-5 when he doesn’t. He could become the first $50-million-per-year player if he wins a second MVP or takes the Ravens to the Super Bowl — as Joe Flacco once did when he bet on himself and became the highest-paid quarterback in 2012.

Putting Jackson to the side …

Our choice: RB Saquon Barkley, Giants

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It wasn’t the right time this offseason for either side to begin negotiating. Barkley is coming off a major injury in 2020 and a disappointing season in 2021, and the Giants welcomed a new front office and coaching staff in January.

Despite the spotty history of signing running backs to big second contracts, eight are making at least $12 million per year, with the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott ($50 million), the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey ($36.3 million) and the Saints’ Alvin Kamara ($34.3 million) leading the way in guarantees. That’s the company Barkley was keeping after his first two seasons, when Giants owner John Mara saw all the qualities he wanted in a decade-long face of the franchise.

If he stays healthy while making $7.2 million this season, Barkley could get 300 total touches to earn his way back to the top of the market because the Giants offense is designed to revolve around his rushing and receiving. Barkley is only 25 years old, and his 21 career missed games actually minimized the physical toll of taking a lot of hits for a losing team, explaining his explosiveness in training camp.

There’s no question former general manager Dave Gettleman would have paid top dollar to a healthy Barkley. Successor Joe Schoen’s willingness to keep him this offseason shows the door for a longer marriage is not shut, but is either side willing to negotiate in-season? The franchise tag in 2023 will pay about $12.7 million — which represents a raise, but is not what would be warranted by a return to his rookie, 2,000-yard form.

Joel Corry, CBSSports.com: LT Orlando Brown, Chiefs

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“He turned down a back-loaded six-year [reportedly $139 million] deal, which was basically through five years at the top of the right tackle market. He already proved he could play right tackle at a very high level. If he puts together a better year at left tackle, where he already made the Pro Bowl last year, the Chiefs are not going to have any choice but to give him a properly structured deal at the top of the left tackle market [$23 million per year]. They’re not going to want to franchise tag him a second time.”

Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus salary-cap analyst: S Jessie Bates, Bengals

Getty Images

“Bates arguably should’ve been extended after the 2020 season coming off a stellar year, but Cincinnati chose to let him play out his rookie contract and then watched as the Seahawks reset the market months later with Jamal Adams. Bates had some dips in his play in 2021, and that may have led to his franchise tag ($12.9 million) and complete lack of a serious multi-year contract offer from Cincinnati this offseason.

“Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and then Chargers safety Derwin James have now pushed the safety market to even greater heights [$19.1 million per year]. Bates enters 2022 coming off an incredible playoff run and could carry that momentum forward on a team with major expectations and plenty more eyeballs on it. With another big year, he could cash in on a major multi-year deal, likely with another club and not the Bengals.”

Other possibilities

QB Baker Mayfield, Panthers

Getty Images

What a fall from when Mayfield reportedly was in line for a $30-million-plus-per-year extension with the Browns at this time last year to getting traded and playing for a slashed salary of $5.5 million. He wears the “nobody believes in me” chip on his shoulder that so many of the greats carry.

Mayfield already did the near-impossible when he ended the Browns’ 26-year playoff winless streak at the end of his best season, with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019. The former No. 1 overall draft pick hurt his own value by playing poorly through injuries last season, but if he plays well enough to save head coach Matt Rhule from the hot seat, the favor will be returned when his deal is up.

OLB Roquan Smith, Bears

Getty Images

Like Bates, Smith tried a training-camp holdout (plus a trade request) that didn’t work before he returned for his $9.7 million salary. The two-time Second-Team All-Pro reportedly wanted to become the highest-paid player at his position — over the Colts’ Shaquille Leonard’s five-year, $98.5 million deal — and the Bears’ offer to do so was backloaded and included unreachable incentives.

The Bears have more than $100 million in salary-cap space in 2023 with which to up their offer — or perhaps he takes advantage of the fact that teams always overpay double-digit-sack pass-rushers. Smith just needs to double his career high of five.

OLB Bradley Chubb, Broncos

Getty Images

A long injury history caused the Broncos to slow-play extension talks and leave Chubb’s $13.9 million salary in place. But Chubb is effective when he plays (20.5 sacks in 41 career games), and Denver’s opponents are going to be in more catch-up passing situations than at any time in the past four years because of Russell Wilson’s impact on the offense.

WR Juju Smith-Schuster, Chiefs

Getty Images

Too bad for Smith-Schuster that NFL players are not eligible for extensions until after their third season because he hasn’t come near the 111 catches and 1,426 yards he had in Year 2. He is now on his second straight one-year, prove-it deal ($3.25 million), but he left the Steelers for the explosive Chiefs, who need a new No. 1 receiver without Tyreek Hill. If that’s Smith-Schuster, his value will multiply exponentially.

Win-now rankings

Ten new NFL head coaches will debut this weekend, including five first-timers. Who is best equipped to succeed in 2022? Here are the rankings from most likely to least likely after soliciting opinions from around the league:

1. Todd Bowles, Buccaneers: Defensive mastermind essentially can turn the offense over to coordinator Byron Leftwich and Tom Brady and focus on improving some of his management weaknesses from his days leading the Jets — such as when to punt versus go for a first down and how to use timeouts.

2. Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos: Thought he was leaving Aaron Rodgers’ side as offensive coordinator to coach Drew Lock and instead got Russell Wilson to lead a young, talented roster. It seems one team makes a worst-to-first jump in its division every year. Why not Denver?

3. Kevin O’Connell, Vikings: Minnesota is 65-47 with three playoff berths since 2015. A lot of the pieces are in place, including top-10 league-wide playmakers Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson. O’Connell’s aggressive nature should cut down on the annual pain of too many close losses.

After two seasons as the Rams’ offensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell takes over a Vikings team that hasn’t been to a Super Bowl since 1976. Getty Images

4. Josh McDaniels, Raiders: The only newcomer taking over a playoff team. The roster actually improved with the additions of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, too. But the AFC West is a gauntlet, and somehow three-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr is the worst quarterback in the division.

5. Dennis Allen, Saints: Tom Brady Kryptonite. The Saints are 4-0 against Brady’s Bucs in the regular season with Allen as defensive coordinator. The Drew Brees-Sean Payton magic is gone, but keeping Pete Carmichael Jr. (Saints offensive coordinator since 2009) helps with continuity.

6. Mike McDaniel, Dolphins: Developed a cult following because of his class-nerd look and off-the-wall quotes. McDaniel follows the bountiful Shanahan coaching tree in terms of offensive creativity. What can he do with Tyreek Hill? Only as much as Tua Tagovailoa’s growth allows.

7. Doug Pederson, Jaguars: Pain of raw-deal firing in Philadelphia is eased by a situation with a generational quarterback prospect (Trevor Lawrence), a $263 million free-agent spending spree and a weak AFC South. Easy to exceed expectations when the team has had only one winning season since 2008.

8. Brian Daboll, Giants: Expected to be a miracle worker for an offense that scored the fewest points in the NFL in 2020-21 even though he’s not calling the plays. Longstanding relationship with Schoen will keep any heat off him during a rough start.

9. Matt Eberflus, Bears: Who are the Bears’ game-changers? It’s a short list until they can burn through an NFL-high salary-cap space in 2023. Inheriting Justin Fields sounds nice, but making a defensive coach responsible for the development of a second-year quarterback that he didn’t handpick is tricky.

Matt Eberflus’ first season in Chicago may be judged more by how second-year QB Justin Fields develops than by how many games the Bears win. Getty Images

10. Lovie Smith, Texans: Is there a worse situation to inherit than relying on so many rookies and one-year stopgaps? The Texans let too much top talent leave with little in return. Maybe Smith adopted the white beard to be unrecognizable as the same head coach with an 89-87 career record.

College football game to watch

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida, Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN: Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson will go head-to-head in what ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay called “the best QB scouting matchup of the first month of the season.” Both are potential top-10 picks.

Richardson threw for 168 yards, ran for 106 and completed a spin-o-rama two-point conversion in a season-opening upset of Utah. “Crazy athlete who put all the quarterback tools on display,” one scout said.

Levis threw for 303 yards with three touchdowns and an interception against Miami-Ohio. “Unapologetically himself — and teammates rally behind that,” the scout said.

Parting thought

Sentiment exists that the Steelers had to choose Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback because if they went with rookie Kenny Pitckett out of the gate and he struggled … then what? You can’t go backwards, bench him and risk ruining his confidence.

Well, where is that line of thinking regarding the 49ers? If Trey Lance struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo waiting in the wings to rescue the season, what happens to Lance’s future?

If I told you a quarterback who has thrown 1,608 passes in college games since 2018 (as Pickett has) supposedly isn’t ready to start Week 1, but another who has thrown 389 passes across college and the NFL games over that same timeframe (as Lance has) is, you’d say I’m crazy.