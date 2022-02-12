Lakers, Warriors among teams expected to pursue Goran Dragic if bought out by Spurs

As expected, Goran Dragic is likely going to be bought out by the San Antonio Spurs, and the veteran guard is already drawing interest from teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

San Antonio traded for Dragic on trade deadline day, acquiring the Slovenian from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

Dragic’s name was mentioned from the get-go as a potential buyout candidate and now it seems he will hit the market as a free agent within a week.

The Lakers stayed pat at the trade deadline and did not make any deals, preferring to see which players became available on the buyout market.

The Lakers are planning to join several rivals — including the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors – in aggressive pursuit of Dragic. More coming up now on NBA Countdown on ABC ahead of the Lakers-Warriors game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2022

Other teams that are interested in Dragic include the LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

The Dallas Mavericks had also shown interest but following their acquisition of Spencer Dinwiddie, they have not been as aggressive in their pursuit.

Dragic has only played five games this season, preferring to sit out and wait for a buyout rather than suit up for the Raptors where he was sent involuntarily in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade.

Last season, he averaged 13.4 points per game and 4.4 assists while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.3% from three.