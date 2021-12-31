The Hamden Journal

Lakers trading Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers after crushing injury

Rajon Rondo could be on the move as the Lakers continue to navigate their mid-season struggles.

The Cavaliers are close to securing a deal to acquire the Lakers guard in a deal that could be completed as soon as Friday, according to ESPN.com.

Both sides are reportedly working through terms that would give the contending Cavaliers a veteran point guard presence after losing Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton for the season.

Rubio, who suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday’s loss to the Pelicans, was a key piece to Cleveland’s turnaround this season.

The Cavaliers are 20-14 and hold the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rondo, who’s been in COVID-19 protocols since Sunday, could bring a veteran presence to Cleveland.

Rajon Rondo is being traded to the Cavaliers.
Cleveland, though, needs to make room on their roster for Rondo. The Cavaliers also have a trade exception that can take on Rondo’s $2.6 million salary.

The 35-year-old is averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists in 18 games In a reserve role with the Lakers, who are 17-19 this season.

