Lakers’ trade options include Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, picks

Desperate to salvage their lackluster season, the 8-12 Lakers are clinging to Dec. 15 with optimism.

That’s the day most players who were signed in free agency this past off-season are eligible to be traded, meaning the Lakers would have more theoretical options to find help around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Per a report from The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the Lakers are patiently waiting as they ponder three different trade possibilities.

The first is moving Russell Westbrook, along with one or both of their tradable first-round picks from 2027 or 2029. The Athletic and CBS both outlined that the package would ideally land a star or multiple role players, but if it could, the transaction probably would’ve also been executed by now.

Russell Westbrook (L) and Patrick Beverley sit during warm-ups before beating the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Nov. 20. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The second is the new version of the infamous Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and a first-rounder package that never materialized, this time including Patrick Beverley in place of Horton-Tucker, who has since moved on to the Jazz. The Athletic reports that Nunn, Beverley, and one or two of their first-round picks would preferably add shooting and size.

The third option indicates that the Lakers would deal all parties involved across two separate deals, as opposed to just going in one direction or the other: Nunn, Beverley, and a first, and Westbrook with the other first.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points and 7.7 assists in 16 games off the bench this season.

Kendrick Nunn is averaging 5.8 points in just 13.9 minutes per contest this season.

Patrick Beverley is shooting 26.8 percent from the field and 23.4 percent from three this season.



For the moment, Buha says that the Lakers are leaning toward the second or third option. All three players have been struggling mightily this season.

Whatever path they choose, the Lakers will need to do something to turn around their season, though. Another horrid stretch could leave them closer to weighing more explosive options, like dealing Anthony Davis, as The Ringer’s Bill Simmons suggested last month.

The Lakers have gone 6-2 following a 2-10 start. Of their six recent victories, their win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night was the only one against a team at least .500.

Coming up, they’ll have six straight road games beginning on Friday, including visits to the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors on back-to-back nights. Their last game before Dec. 15 will be their next one at home, where they’ll play the Boston Celtics, arguably the best team in the league thus far.