Lakers to cut DeAndre Jordan after brutal viral moment

The Lakers have at least drawn the line when it comes to cringe-worthy plays.

The team cut DeAndre Jordan one day after the center went viral for a Hail Mary pass he launched in the third quarter of Sunday’s 123-95 blowout loss to the Pelicans.

While the pass certainly could not have helped, the motivation to cut Jordan was based on clearing space to sign veteran free agent guard D.J. Augustin, according to multiple reports.

Jordan — who joined the Lakers in free agency last summer after two seasons with the Nets — recorded two points, three rebounds and a single block in L.A.’s second consecutive loss that featured LeBron James and Trevor Ariza bickering with their own fans.

The 33-year-old big man might not be out of a job for long.

On Monday, ESPN reported the 76ers are eyeing Jordan and hope to acquire the center as a waiver claim or sign him as a free agent.

Jordan could fill the minutes left behind by Andre Drummond — who was sent to Brooklyn as part of the blockbuster trade that sent former Nets guard James Harden to Philadelphia for ex-Sixer Ben Simmons last month.

Jordan has played in 32 games for L.A. with 19 starts this season. He is averaging 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.

Augustin last played for the Rockets and was waived by the team at the trade deadline on Feb. 10. The 34-year-old averaged 5.4 points and 2.2 assists in 15 minutes per game in 32 games played in Houston.

Augustin, the ninth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, has had stints with the Charlotte Bobcats, Pacers, Raptors, Bulls, Pistons, Thunder, Nuggets, Magic and Bucks.

The struggling Lakers are seemingly scrambling to make moves after they remained quiet ahead of the trade deadline.

According to The Athletic, the Lakers plan to sign free agent Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-9 forward, who turns 25 this month, has had stints with the Kings, Blazers, Pelicans, Nets and Clippers. The Kentucky product went undrafted in 2018.

Between early-season COVID restrictions, continued injuries, and a new roster construction that has failed to gel, the Lakers are scrambling to reach the postseason.

The 27–33 Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference with 22 regular season games remaining. The James-led squad is 2.5 games ahead of the Pelicans and the Blazers for the final play-in tournament spot.