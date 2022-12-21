Lakers owner Jeanie Buss gets engaged to comedian Jay Mohr

Jeanie Buss is adding a different type of ring to her collection.

The Lakers owner is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, comedian Jay Mohr, according to TMZ, which reported the couple is ecstatic to take their relationship to the next level.

Buss and Mohr have yet to confirm the news, which came after she had been spotted wearing jewelry on her left ring finger recently.

Buss is fairly private about her relationship with Mohr, the former host of “Last Comic Standing.”

Last December, Buss took to Instagram to share a photo of Mohr kissing her on the side of her face, writing, “All is good @jaymohr37 – you are the best!! Which way is the moon?”

Buss also gushed over Mohr on her birthday in September 2021.

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr in Los Angeles, Ca. on Dec. 14, 2021. Instagram/Jeanie Buss

“Happiness. Love. Joy. That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between,” Buss tweeted at the time, adding a photo of the couple kissing. “This picture, taken at our friend’s wedding in June, tells the story, our story. I guess really can have it all. I love you @jaymohr37.”

The next month, Buss shared an Instagram video that showed the couple kissing while Mohr promoted his comedy shows.

Buss and Mohr reportedly began dating in 2017. They’ve also attended Lakers games together.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is reportedly engaged to her longtime boyfriend, comedian Jay Mohr.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr attend a Lakers-Trail Blazers game at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.



Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr attend PrettyLittleThing x Lakers at Staples Center on Dec. 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Jay Mohr attend the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at Staples Center April 9, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.



Buss was previously engaged to NBA coaching legend Phil Jackson, who coached the Lakers from 1999-04 and 2005-11, winning five championships with the club. They announced their split on social media in December 2016.

At the time, Buss tweeted, “Nothing but love and respect for this man. @PhilJackson11,” including a joint statement by the pair that read in part: “With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been difficult.”

Mohr was previously married to actress Nikki Cox for 10 years before filing for divorce in 2016.