Lakers’ LeBron James and Russell Westbrook join elite list by recording triple-doubles in same game

Lakers superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have rewritten the history books once again.
Both members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, James and Westbrook joined another exclusive list: teammates to record a triple-double in the same game. In the Lakers’ 132-123 win over the Rockets on Dec. 28, James finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while Westbrook finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
It’s no surprise to see either of the two record a triple-double, as it was the 102nd career triple-double for James while Westbrook, the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, recorded triple-double No. 191 in the game.
It is, however, very rare to see two teammates record a triple-double in the same game. How rare? This marks just the 13th time in the NBA’s 75-year history that it has happened.
NBA teammates with triple-doubles in the same game
|Date
|Team
|Player
|Player
|Opponent
|Dec. 28, 2021
|Lakers
|LeBron James (32 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST)
|Russell Westbrook (24 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST)
|Rockets
|Feb. 18, 2021
|Heat
|Bam Adebayo (16 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST)
|Jimmy Butler (13 PTS, 10 REB, 13 AST)
|Kings
|Aug. 13, 2020
|Grizzlies
|Ja Morant (12 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST)
|Jonas Valanciunas (26 PTS, 19 REB, 12 AST)
|Bucks
|Dec. 10, 2019
|Heat
|Bam Adebayo (30 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST)
|Jimmy Butler (20 PTS, 18 REB, 10 AST)
|Hawks
|Dec. 15, 2018
|Lakers
|Lonzo Ball (16 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST)
|LeBron James (24 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST)
|Hornets
|April 7, 2007
|Nets
|Vince Carter (46 PTS, 16 REB, 10 AST)
|Jason Kidd (10 PTS, 16 REB, 18 AST)
|Wizards
|Jan. 3, 1989
|Bulls
|Michael Jordan (41 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST)
|Scottie Pippen (15 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST)
|Clippers
|March 29, 1987
|Celtics
|Larry Bird (17 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST)
|Robert Parish (14 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST)
|76ers
|Jan. 22, 1982
|Lakers
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19 PTS, 10 REB, 10 BLK)
|Magic Johnson (26 PTS, 16 REB, 12 AST)
|Pistons
|March 12, 1969
|SuperSonics
|Art Harris (14 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST)
|Lenny Wilkens (36 PTS, 14 REB, 14 AST)
|Rockets
|March 14, 1964
|Pistons
|Donnie Butcher (19 PTS, 15 REB, 15 AST)
|Ray Scott (23 PTS, 20 REB, 11 AST)
|Knicks
|Jan. 18, 1962
|Royals
|Arlen Bockhorn (19 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST)
|Oscar Robertson (28 PTS, 14 REB, 16 AST)
|Warriors
|April 5, 1958
|Celtics
|Bob Cousy (24 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST)
|Tom Heinsohn (17 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST)
|Hawks
While triple-doubles are becoming more common, James and Westbrook are just the fourth pair of teammates to do so in the last four seasons, with Adebayo and Butler doing so twice.
This marks the second time James appears on the list as he and Ball achieved the feat as teammates in a win over the Hornets in 2018.
With the win, the Lakers moved to 17-18 on the season, snapping a five-game skid. James’ 32-point performance marks his fifth consecutive game with over 30 points, an impressive feat that comes just two days before his 37th birthday.