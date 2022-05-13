Lakers interested in Doc Rivers if he’s fired by Sixers

Could Doc Rivers be on the move after Philadelphia was pushed out of the playoffs by Miami in six games?

According to multiple reports, the Lakers are eyeing Rivers as a potential candidate for their head coach vacancy.

Before the Sixers’ collapse to the Heat in their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Thursday, Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke said earlier this week he believed the Lakers want to “bring back Doc.”

That came after The Times published Plaschke’s hours-long interview with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who expressed her frustration with the state of the team — which parted ways with former head coach Frank Vogel in April after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

After Philadelphia’s 99-90 Game 6 loss, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” that the Lakers are “watching developments closely” in Philadelphia over the next few days because they will “definitely have interest” if Rivers is fired by the Sixers.

A few hours later, Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” that he’s heard Rivers “will survive” coaching in Philadelphia.

Doc Rivers could have a landing spot with the Lakers if his 76ers time is up. Getty Images

The Lakers have already interviewed or requested interviews with at least six candidates, including Nets assistant Kenny Atkinson, Mark Jackson, Terry Stotts, Adrian Griffin, and Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee.

Rivers’ postgame comments were quite glaring to some fans, who essentially believed he gave up on his team in the elimination game.

“I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were not good enough to beat Miami,” said Rivers, who pulled his starters late in Game 6.

When asked about whether or not he’s thought about job security after the loss, a confident Rivers said he doesn’t worry.

“I think I do a terrific job and if you don’t then you should write it,” he said. “I work my butt off to get this team here… Every time you’re wrong, should you lose your job? No. So, it’s the same thing. If you believe that, then go with it. I know what I did this year and I feel very good about that.”