Lakers ‘in contact’ with Phil Jackson as LeBron James drama brews

Tensions between LeBron James and the Lakers’ front office have reportedly been brewing all season. New information puts even more attention to the off-the-court drama involving James that has been of greater interest than the team’s middling results.

According to a report from The Athletic, team owner Jeanie Buss has been relying on Phil Jackson for advice throughout the season.

Jackson, who was in attendance for the Lakers’ win over the Warriors on Saturday, is an advisor that makes sense for the Lakers. He is a folk hero within Lakers lore and has continued to be a presence within the franchise, reportedly playing a large role in Frank Vogel’s hiring back in 2019.

James once said “I’m not a fan of Phil Jackson” after the legendary coach referred to James’ inner circle as his “posse” in 2016, a comment that was blasted by James and Maverick Carter, his business partner.

LeBron James has been open about his dislike for Jackson. Getty Images

Jackson has been a close advisor to Jeanie Buss all season. Noel Vasquez

It remains unknown what kind of role Jackson, the Lakers’ head coach between 1999-2004 and 2005-11 and Buss’ ex-fiancé, plays within the franchise. However, according to the report, “the complicated and often uncomfortable dynamics surrounding the [Russell] Westbrook situation, in particular, are known to have drawn his interest.”

The Westbrook deal was highly criticized as poorly thought out with many believing that Westbrook was a poor fit on the Lakers’ roster — something that his performance this season has shown that to be true.

Westbrook has another year left on his contract worth $47 million and it’s almost certain that he will not be returning for 2022-23.

Westbrook has struggled with the Lakers all season. Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether the Lakers’ veteran-heavy experiment this season will result in a playoff berth — currently the team is ninth in the West and would need two wins in the play-in tournament for a seat in the first round.

However, what is known is that something needs to change if the Lakers are looking to turn their act around in the final 19 games left of the season, both on and off the court.