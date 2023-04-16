Lakers’ Austin Reaves goes off in fourth quarter of Game 1: ‘I’m him’

Playoff basketball, meet Austin Reaves.

The 25-year-old second-year pro erupted for 14 fourth quarter points in his NBA playoff debut on the road at the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers exploded in the fourth quarter and upended the Grizzlies 128-112 in Game 1 of their opening-round series, but the contest was much closer.

Most notably, of his points — as the Lakers led 118-112 with 1:30 to go — Reaves hit a fadeaway jumper, then screamed, “I’m him!” while leading to a Grizzlies’ timeout.

Reaves entered the contest as the Lakers trailed 99-98 with 9:05 left in the fourth quarter.

Within 30 seconds later, he was drawing a foul and sinking two free throws.

He subsequently pushed his point total to 23 points and helped elevate the Lakers.

The Oklahoma and Witchita State alum finished the game shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and hit all four of his free throw attempts.

Reaves also recorded four assists, including a viral behind-the-back pass.

Anthony Davis, who left the game during the second quarter with an arm injury, returned in time to begin the second half, continuing a sensational defensive showing, recording seven blocks and three steals to accompany 22 points and 12 assists.





Raves put up 14 fourth quarter points in his NBA playoff debut. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports





The Lakers sophomore also recorded four assists. Justin Ford/Getty Images





Reaves scored a team-high 23 points in the Lakers’ Game 1 win over the Grizzlies. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James added 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

During the fourth quarter, Grizzlies star Ja Morant left with 5:48 after landing on his hand following a dunk attempt.

Morant said after the game to reporters his status for Game 2 is “in jeopardy” following the injury.