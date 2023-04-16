Lakers’ Austin Reaves goes off in fourth quarter of Game 1: ‘I’m him’

Playoff basketball, meet Austin Reaves.
The 25-year-old second-year pro erupted for 14 fourth quarter points in his NBA playoff debut on the road at the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers exploded in the fourth quarter and upended the Grizzlies 128-112 in Game 1 of their opening-round series, but the contest was much closer.
Most notably, of his points — as the Lakers led 118-112 with 1:30 to go — Reaves hit a fadeaway jumper, then screamed, “I’m him!” while leading to a Grizzlies’ timeout.
Reaves entered the contest as the Lakers trailed 99-98 with 9:05 left in the fourth quarter.
Within 30 seconds later, he was drawing a foul and sinking two free throws.
He subsequently pushed his point total to 23 points and helped elevate the Lakers.
The Oklahoma and Witchita State alum finished the game shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and hit all four of his free throw attempts.
Reaves also recorded four assists, including a viral behind-the-back pass.
Anthony Davis, who left the game during the second quarter with an arm injury, returned in time to begin the second half, continuing a sensational defensive showing, recording seven blocks and three steals to accompany 22 points and 12 assists.
LeBron James added 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
During the fourth quarter, Grizzlies star Ja Morant left with 5:48 after landing on his hand following a dunk attempt.
Morant said after the game to reporters his status for Game 2 is “in jeopardy” following the injury.