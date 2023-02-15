Lakers’ Anthony Davis deactivated his Instagram account

Lakers star Anthony Davis decided to take a step away from social media.

Davis deactivated his Instagram account after the Lakers lost 127-115 against the Trail Blazers on Monday night, possibly further hinting at the frustrations of the All-Star power forward.

After Lebron James broke the all-time scoring record last week, Davis sat on the bench and was visibly unhappy about the Lakers losing “a game we needed.”





Anthon Davis (center) seems to need a break from social media amid the Lakers’ stretch run. AP

He put up 20 rebounds and 19 points in Monday’s loss, only shot 8-of-18 from the field, numbers not in line with his season averages — nearly 26 points, 12.4 rebounds, and two blocks per game.

Sitting at 26-32, the Lakers have not been able to gain much solid momentum all season. They are currently in 13th place in the West and will need to finish strong if they want a chance at the play-in tournament.

Fans have been calling out Davis for poor play while James has been out with an injury. The team made trade-deadline additions to push for a late-season run, adding D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Mo Bamba.





Davis and the Lakers are struggling with a berth in the play-in tournament still in reach. USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t know the games back and all that right now, but we definitely have to win more games than we lose for sure,” Davis said after Monday’s loss. “I think the guys we have now we can do it, we just gotta speed up the process. It’ll definitely be challenging a little bit cause they are fairly new. Well, not fairly new, they are new. They’re trying to learn the system on both ends of the floor and then also trying to figure it out a lot on the offensive end. So I mean, that’s the biggest part.

“But it’s going to take practice and us having practice and shootarounds and all those type of things to speed up this process.”

It seems like Davis just wants to win, may need some time away from social media and off-court distractions.