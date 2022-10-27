Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes reach historic level

Well, it’s official — officially bad.

After the Lakers’ 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night, in which they shot 8-for-30 from beyond the arc, they became the worst three-point shooting team in NBA history in a four-game span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Through the first four games of the season, the Lakers have made just 33 of their 148 3-point attempts, a 22.3 percent mark that makes for a dubious record.

It’s five percentage points worse than the Thunder, who hold the second-worst three-point shooting percentage this season, and a long way from the top mark of 41.7%, held by the Charlotte Hornets.

The Lakers’ shooting struggles aren’t llimited to three-pointers, either. They’re shooting 41.6% from the field, second worst in the NBA so far this season.

Not only are the Lakers making questionable history, but a Lebron James-led team is 0-4 for the first time since his rookie season in 2003-04. That Cavaliers squad missed the playoffs with a 35-47 record.

Lakers’ Patrick Beverly attempts a 3-pointer against the Clippers. Getty Images

The Lakers have opened the season by losing to the defending champion Warriors, the Clippers, the Trail Blazers, and the Nuggets.

Though the Lakers have had a terrible start to their season, James has had a normal start. He leads the Lakers in points per game (25.2), rebounds per game (10), and assists per game (7.8) — but also has turned the ball over around five times per game.

Since winning the NBA Championship in the bubble in 2020, the Lakers have a 75-83 record, losing in the first round of the playoffs in 2021 and missing them entirely in 2022.

Los Angeles has an opportunity to get its three-point shooting on track and their first win of the season on Friday night against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.