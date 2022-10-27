Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes reach historic level

Well, it’s official — officially bad.
After the Lakers’ 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night, in which they shot 8-for-30 from beyond the arc, they became the worst three-point shooting team in NBA history in a four-game span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
Through the first four games of the season, the Lakers have made just 33 of their 148 3-point attempts, a 22.3 percent mark that makes for a dubious record.
It’s five percentage points worse than the Thunder, who hold the second-worst three-point shooting percentage this season, and a long way from the top mark of 41.7%, held by the Charlotte Hornets.
The Lakers’ shooting struggles aren’t llimited to three-pointers, either. They’re shooting 41.6% from the field, second worst in the NBA so far this season.
Not only are the Lakers making questionable history, but a Lebron James-led team is 0-4 for the first time since his rookie season in 2003-04. That Cavaliers squad missed the playoffs with a 35-47 record.
The Lakers have opened the season by losing to the defending champion Warriors, the Clippers, the Trail Blazers, and the Nuggets.
Though the Lakers have had a terrible start to their season, James has had a normal start. He leads the Lakers in points per game (25.2), rebounds per game (10), and assists per game (7.8) — but also has turned the ball over around five times per game.
Since winning the NBA Championship in the bubble in 2020, the Lakers have a 75-83 record, losing in the first round of the playoffs in 2021 and missing them entirely in 2022.
Los Angeles has an opportunity to get its three-point shooting on track and their first win of the season on Friday night against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.