LA Rams defeat Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl 2022

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – They were built for this, desperate for this and assembled for this, an unprecedented urgency attached to a season that had to be judged a success with only one possible outcome: Win it all.

Anything less than everything would mean nothing to the Rams. They mortgaged their future for the present and that present looked bleak Sunday night, when they trailed the Bengals 20-16 late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 2022.

A drive to win or abject failure.

Matthew Stafford hung tough and orchestrated a mammoth 15-play, 79 yard drive ending with a Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp touchdown pass.

The touchdown put the Rams ahead with 1:25 remaining. When Aaron Donald hit Joe Burrow with 39 seconds remaining, it was over, and the Rams secured a stirring 23-20 victory on their own SoFi Stadium turf.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp completes 11-yard touchdown reception in Super Bowl 56. Getty Images

This was the only acceptable result after the Rams made an almost desperate effort to wipe away the sting of their 13-3 loss to the Patriots three years ago in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time. That defeat made it clear to the Rams they had to move on from Jared Goff and put the wheels in motion for the trade for Stafford.