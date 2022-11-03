Kyrie Irving still won’t apologize: ‘I cannot be anti-Semitic’

If there was a way to make the situation surrounding Kyrie Irving any worse, Irving did so on Thursday.
In a train wreck of a six-minute press conference, which was ended abruptly by the Nets, Irving refused to apologize, say he doesn’t hold anti-Semitic beliefs or say that the Holocaust happened as a historical event just a day after the team tried to put the whole episode behind them by releasing a joint statement with the Anti-Defamation League, with Irving and the Nets organization both pledging money to fight hate speech.
Asked directly whether he holds any anti-Semitic beliefs, Irving said, “I cannot be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from.”
Repeatedly asked if he was sorry for retweeting a movie filled with anti-Semitic falsehoods, Irving would only say that he took responsibility and didn’t mean to cause harm — but not that he was sorry.
“I think some of the criticism of the Jewish faith and the community for sure [are not true],” Irving said. “Some points made in there that were unfortunate.”